Amazement is forerunner to faith

God gifted us wonder and amazement in order to communicate His transforming presence, which brings in dynamic faith and worship of the living God. Sadly, we miss the wonder. We allow our life to run on autopilot, with no room for amazement. We experience wonder when we intentionally, and non-judgmentally, pay attention in a sustained way to the present moment. When refrain from judgment, we are living in obedience to Jesus’ teaching (Matt. 7:1).

Wonder is a God-given antidote to operating on autopilot and boredom. Wonder is birthed when we begin to ask questions like ‘what is this?’ Moses’ story is the perfect illustration. Once when Moses was occupied in his daily routine of tending the flock of Jethro, his father-in-law, Moses saw a bush that “burned with fire and … was not consumed.” God called to him from the bush saying “Moses! Moses!” (Ex. 3: 1-4). Moses turned his attention to the wonder at hand, and his life was never the same. Moses realized he was not alone; the living God was with him, to empower and give meaning to life’s mission.

The presence of God strikes forth in creation, which exists in dependence on God, and in the self revelation of God in Jesus Christ. Awestruck, our spirit soars as we exalt and praise the Maker of the world, with a reaction of wonder and amazement. These moments of wonder and amazement are experiences of insight; forerunners to faith and worship of the living God. Therefore, in the face of threatening sights, the person of faith can say: Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me” (Ps 23:4). Such is the testimony of faith. Have the routines of life robbed us of the wonders of the moment? Have we stopped to wonder at the glory of God revealed in the face of Jesus Christ?