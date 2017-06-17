Muslims do not need to wear patriotism on the sleeve

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking of the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government recently, proudly proclaimed. “We have by and large, provided security to the country. India is the second largest country as far as Muslim population in the world is concerned…and can say with full responsibility that despite such a large population (of Muslims), the IS has not been able to set foot (in India).” It is not clear whether this was a compliment regarding the patriotism of Indian Muslims or he was saying that notwithstanding such a large population of Muslims, the intelligence agencies have been able to control the security situation. I hope it is not the latter because that would be uncalled for and unjustly maligning the Muslim community. In fact, Singh should openly say that the patriotism of Indian Muslims is no less than that of any other community, including Hindus. And that anyone suggesting otherwise is talking treason. Muslims do not have to wear their patriotism on their sleeves. In fact the equanimity being shown by Muslims is praiseworthy. If the minister is keen to keep peace in the country, then he needs to make the government withdraw the recent animal slaughter rule, which is being opposed by many states apart from being challenged in court. The legislation, while purporting to be for prevention of cruelty to animals, is a ploy to snatch jurisdiction by the Centre on the subject of cattle market, which comes within the jurisdiction of state legislation.

Minister for Environment Harsh Vardhan says that the government is open to suggestions. This is sound considering that half the states are opposed to this legislation. This legislation will also result in ruination for poor Muslims, who earn their living through these sales. Let us not forget what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in August 2016: “It makes me angry that people are running shops in the name of cow protection...Some people indulge in anti-social activities at night, and in the day masquerade as cow protectors.”

As for the National Minority Commission, it has been constituted after remaining vacant for months. It now comprises five persons, with one Muslim as chairperson and one each from other minorities. This too was done after the High Court asked the government for response to a writ petition filed before it.

According to the 2011 Census, Hindus are 79.8% in India and Muslims 14.2%. The rest 6% are other minorities, with Christians 2.3%, Sikhs 1.7%, Buddhists 0.7%, Jains 0.4%, etc. The objective of the National Minority Commission is to create a mechanism, which would give confidence to the minorities to feel that they have equal stakes in the running of the state and are equal beneficiaries of state programmes. It is hoped that the other two members to be appointed will be Muslims either from amongst well known academicians or public figures from the community.

The report by the UN Human Rights Council, Forum on Minority issued on 14-15 December 2010 has also made some significant recommendations on minorities and their effective participation in economic life, which each country is mandated to follow. The Council emphasises: “Consequently, the right of minorities to participate effectively in economic life must be fully taken into account by governments seeking to promote equality at every level. From implementing non-discrimination in employment and enforcing protection laws in the private sector to developing national economic development and international development assistance schemes.”

It is unfortunate that the Opposition has not come up with specific programmes, with which it intends to fight the 2019 elections. In fact the Opposition has become a debating/TV phenomenon. It has no specific programme of action. The way the Congress and other political parties let wither away the opportunity which arose from the events of Saharanpur speaks ill of their commitment to the minorities. The UP Director General of Police has issued instructions to his officers that those involved in cow slaughter should be booked under the National Security Act, a legislation meant for terrorists. This dilutes the effect of the anti-terror fight and should be reversed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.