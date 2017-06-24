The Spirit gives us life and peace

Christ invites us to live a life of faith and freedom through the power of the Holy Spirit. As we grow in maturity in our roles as sons and daughters of God, we increasingly become people who walk in freedom; no longer stumbling in darkness. As God’s children, we “are being transformed into His image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord” (2 Cor. 3:18). As a result of transformation, “the mind governed by the Spirit is life and peace” (Rom. 8:6).

Learning to be governed by the Spirit can be very challenging. Like David, we do not realize that we are shaped in iniquity and sin until we make a terrible mistake, as David did with Bathsheba. When David repented, God forgave and restored his joy (Ps. 51:8). Like Peter, we do not know what we are made of until fearing a little girl we deny knowing Christ. David and Peter, great men of God, lost their peace when their life was not governed by thinking based on the Word, and led by the Spirit.

Hope remains; failures are not final, and God does not condemn us, if in repentance we turn to God. Paul spoke of this in Romans 8 when he said, “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit (v.2).”

Since our goal is the walk of faith through grace, we must recognise we are free from condemnation. This is a big truth.

Once you are delivered from that little voice always screaming condemnation in your ear, you will be free to hear the voice of the Spirit, leading you into the purposes of God for your life.

God gives us the grace to pursue the righteousness of Christ. We must take our focus off each other and place it on the Lord. In this freedom, we must set our sights on Christ.