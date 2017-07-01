Cloud based apps can help businesses identify their strengths

Sales are a total contact sport. A sales representative who doesn’t prospect can’t move towards stellar sales. But, finding new customers, without a doubt is the most stressful part of the profession.

With emerging trends mushrooming in the market on a daily basis, newer technologies, today CRMs have become essential for optimization of business operations. It at times doesn’t matter how well you know your product line, if you do not have qualified prospects in front of you, you can’t have a sale. CRMs have come out as messiahs for identifying clients through the following ways:

1. Recommended Leads: Remember the last time on the Amazon homepage and got to see a bunch of recommendations on leads based on your buying habits? This is the power of AI; a CRM can also help you find leads basis the kind of leads you have been working on.

2. Customer Intelligence: Just capturing data is one thing; further transforming it into the insights that helps you in better prospecting is another. A CRM system allows you to analyse the leads and sources that are producing maximum sales and revenue. This real-time information is the key to determining which sales strategies are best to take on.

3. Taking Notes: In the melee of tackling leads, marketers forget to keep atrack of all the information that has been obtained. Every lead comes with its specific set of notes and cues to tap into it to the fullest extent. CRM helps in synchronizing these important information to aid marketers with pertinent information in identifying leads at the most opportune moment. In terms of maintaining records, and essential elements to effectively convert leads, CRM ensures that you never miss an opportunity, increasing credibility in turn.

4. Customer Relationship Building: One of the many uses of technology-enabled cloud is in maintaining customer relationships, a crucial component of any thriving organization. It has innate ability to record customers’ likes dislikes, buying patterns helps you to build up a detailed picture of their tastes, needs as well as the buying habits to cater to their needs.Every aspect of the CRMs is tailored for building solid relationships and creating better ways to engage with your customers.

5. Nurture your Leads: For businesses of any size, nurturing a prospective lead to bloom into a loyal consumer is crucial for survival and in getting an edge over competition. Leveraging a cloud based application can help businesses in managing the leads in an efficient manner - using the email marketing tool to deliver the apt email to the right client at the most opportune moment. Managing thousand of lead at a time is no cake walkand using these kinds of applications can help you increase credibility, through scheduling reminders for timely responses to your lead.

6. Strike while the iron is hot: For everything in life , there is the perfect time to approach and same holds for the leads. Certain leads require a particular time to convert and CRM helps in identifying the correct time to work upon the said leads. CRM enlists the use of predictive analysis, to help identify the ideal leads and work upon them when they’re most likely to convert.

The present era of business calls for smart use of technology to harness valuable insights in identifying and generating prospective client leads. It is very important to use a cloud based application like CRM efficiently to record and analyse the data, while generating leads on the based on the same. It is high time that businesses utilize such valuable aids to further their business trajectory in a prolific manner.

The author of the article is Ajay Chauhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SalezShark