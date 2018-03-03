Guest Columnists

3 March, 2018
Daniel Wagner

The risks are rising for cities in Anthropocene era

In the Anthropocene era we are living in, man-made and natural risks are intersecting and clashing like never before, with impacts never previously seen in human history. This has prompted a variety of organisations to study its impacts, with some surprising and frightening results.

25 February, 2018
Anand R. Raghavan

When a high flying kite gets cut

I first heard about Nirav Modi a few days ago. Like an aerial fireworks display, he exploded curious wonder into a dark and benign sky for a solitary moment of reckoning.

24 February, 2018
Clyde Crasto

Idol’s idol: The lesser known figures who shape a success story

We all have someone or some people in our lives who we idolise. We look up to them to show us a way in life. These people inspire us, guide us and make us understand many aspects of life that we may not know. They may have gained experiences in life either due to their age or because they have an expertise in that particular field. They could be anyone, someone you know personally or maybe just some person you see or hear about. They could be your family members, friends or film stars, sports persons, people from various walks of life.

