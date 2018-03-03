Guest Columnists

We all have someone or some people in our lives who we idolise. We look up to them to show us a way in life. These people inspire us, guide us and make us understand many aspects of life that we may not know. They may have gained experiences in life either due to their age or because they have an expertise in that particular field. They could be anyone, someone you know personally or maybe just some person you see or hear about. They could be your family members, friends or film stars, sports persons, people from various walks of life.