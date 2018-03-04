4 March, 2018

Photos & text: Ojas Art Gallery

These images are from the art exhibition titled Paradox and Play: Living Traditions in Contemporary Art, which opens at Delhi’s Ojas Art Gallery on 8 March. The show comprises 60 artworks encapsulating the living traditions in contemporary and folk art.

Three artists—Olivia Fraser, Santosh K. Das and Tarshito—are showcasing their works done primarily on canvas, paper and digital prints. Coming from diverse religious, social and cultural backgrounds, these three artists seek to initiate a cultural dialogue with contemporary society through their work. These artworks also aim to build a bridge between tradition and modernity, between ancient heritage and the modern landscape. The show is curated by Katie Lazarowicz.

Paradox and Play: Living Traditions in Contemporary Art will continue till 4 April 2018