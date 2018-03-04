Photos & text: Ojas Art Gallery
These images are from the art exhibition titled Paradox and Play: Living Traditions in Contemporary Art, which opens at Delhi’s Ojas Art Gallery on 8 March. The show comprises 60 artworks encapsulating the living traditions in contemporary and folk art.
Three artists—Olivia Fraser, Santosh K. Das and Tarshito—are showcasing their works done primarily on canvas, paper and digital prints. Coming from diverse religious, social and cultural backgrounds, these three artists seek to initiate a cultural dialogue with contemporary society through their work. These artworks also aim to build a bridge between tradition and modernity, between ancient heritage and the modern landscape. The show is curated by Katie Lazarowicz.
Paradox and Play: Living Traditions in Contemporary Art will continue till 4 April 2018
Photos & text: Shobha Jolly
These images that I clicked all tell stories about exotic and often unknown people and places in faraway lands. I often look for interesting facets of life on streets and I try to reveal those with photographic flair.
I aspire to create evocative photographs that provoke introspection on issues that concern us as global citizens. I have travelled widely to interesting locations and share travel memoirs by writing articles, accompanied with photographs, for various travel publications. I have had some very successful photography exhibitions at various galleries, including at the India Art Fair.
(On 25 February, at 12:30 p.m., Jolly is conducting a photography workshop at India International Centre, New Delhi)
Photos: JaipurPhoto
Text: Aaron Schuman
These images are from the third edition of photography festival, JaipurPhoto. This year, both the title and theme of the event take their inspiration from the classic 1966 song by Simon & Garfunkel—“Homeward Bound”. A total of 14 exhibitions will be staged across the city of Jaipur at various locations, chiefly include the Hawa Mahal, the City Palace, the Jantar Mantar and the Albert Hall Museum, with site-specific exhibitions and large-format prints.
The programme considers the ways in which a wide variety of contemporary photographers explore, express, engage with and examine notions of “home”, and how one’s idea of home is both determined and defined by ourselves and others. What happens when photography—a medium that is often associated with looking outward—is turned “homeward”, towards one’s own family and community? What happens when, as an outsider, we choose to invite ourselves into, experience and investigate the homes of others?
JaipurPhoto 2018 is on till 4 March
Photos & text: Sarmaya
These photographs are from the exhibition, Portrait of a Nation; A Nation in Portraits, a 19th Century photography of the Indian Subcontinent. The photos are taken from the collection of Sarmaya Collection. Curated by Madhavan Pillai, these images are from Sarmaya—a non-profit organisation that works in the development of arts, collected over time by its founder Paul Abraham.
According to Abraham, “I was struck by the extraordinary effort required to capture these images in the early days of photography by stalwarts like Samuel Bourne, James Burgess, Lala Deen Dayal and Felice Beato. Today when we use our mobile phones and click away, we forget that once upon a time, every photograph was an adventure. It often meant 30-40 people carrying equipment weighing as much as 50-100 kilos at times and containers filled with chemicals, setting up base in hostile and lonely territory. The people who created these gems were often draughtsmen, pastors, photojournalists, explorers, chemists and others. They experimented with technique and brought to bear a sense of adventure, passion and aesthetics to capture moments in time often for a transnational audience who saw in them visuals of a distant land and for whom, some of these were memories to cherish.”
Portrait of a Nation, A Nation in Portraits is on view at Pundole’s Art Gallery in Mumbai till 24 February
Photos and text: Nipun Nayyar
These photos are from my solo exhibition, Of Miles and Me. Travel is a form of discovery—of the self and of the world. It makes me learn about people, cultures and communities, and through them about myself. For instance, if you look at the photo of the guy in the red jacket, I waited for long, frame-composed to colour coordinate that frame. It taught me patience or that portrait of the guard in Karachi. Developing a certain connect with him was interesting as we spoke in the same language. I felt we have so much in common with our neighbours in Pakistan.
The miles I explore are enriching and photography is my medium of expressing them. It is this art that keeps me travelling deeper and helps me see the world in a unique perspective. Observing things in a different perspective is always joyful.
I am constantly working on creating unique points-of-view and have some upcoming travel plans to more isolated locations like Tasmania, Australia.
Of Miles and Me is on view at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre till 5 February
Paintings by: Yugdeepak Soni
Text: Gargi Seth (curator)
Shringaar, an exhibition features work of the Udaipur-based artist Yugdeepak Soni. These are Pichwai paintings done in Nathdwara style. Pichwai, as the name suggests, pichh means back and wai means textile hanging. Such paintings were originally used as temple decorations to be hung behind Lord Krishna’s idol at the temple of Shrinathji in Nathdwara.
Soni is a third-generation pichhwai painter and has been trained under the guru-shishya discipline. His grandfather, Shilp Guru Badrilal Chitrakar, trained him along with other prominent artists from the family to be truly devoted to the traditional materials and techniques. Some of the finest and truest traditions have been kept alive in India where the artistic heritage was fostered and passed down the generations in a family. Soni’s Pichhwai paintings have all these—the flavour of their place of birth, Udaipur, the richness of ancestral inheritance and his own oeuvre.
Shringaar is on view at India International Centre Annexe till 1 February
Photos: Navtej Singh
Text: Dinesh Khanna (curator)
These photos by Navtej Singh are from his series Oceans of Life: India’s Coastal Inhabitants.
Singh has always been drawn to the soul of India’s vast coastal regions, and the populations that draw life from it. Having spent a large part of his life in the Konkan Coast, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he presents a unique vantage point into the natural life and communities dwelling in and around these spectacular and immense waters.
The photographs deftly capture movement and paradox: the natural path of migratory birds against the daily motions of trawlers and fishing boats, or the almost-eternal stillness of the ocean against the bustling fish markets of port cities. Singh looks for messages in all his subjects, where the living or inanimate, and pieces together a fascinating visual narrative of coastal economies that is both insightful as well as hypnotic to look at.
These photographs were displayed at Serendipity Art Festival in December 2017
Photos: Sooni Taraporevala
Text: Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi (curator)
These black and white images by Sooni Taraporevala are from the exhibition Home in the City, Bombay 1977- Mumbai 2017, ongoing at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery.
Since 1977, Sooni Taraporevala has photographed the city in which she grew up. Her images, cutting across class and community lines, are an insider’s affectionate view. Complex and intimate, quirky and quotidian, they celebrate the odd and the everyday, and provide a significant contribution to the social history of one of India’s most diverse cities. Her photographs explore a metropolis that has shifted over four decades to become one of the most populous cities in the world. The works on display are personal documents of the city’s eccentrics, its children, its elderly and the landscape: a gentle mirror to culture and politics, with the secret sideways glance of a casual observer.
This exhibition, organised in collaboration with Sunaparanta, Goa, is on view at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery till 27 January
Image Copyright: Sooni Taraporevala
Image Courtesy: Sunaparanta
Photos: Jyoti Bhatt
Text: Rukshaan Art Gallery
These images are part of a solo show by Baroda’s master painter-printmaker and photographer Jyoti Bhatt. Titled, My Land, My Village, the show on view at Mumbai’s Rukshaan Art gallery.
Jyoti Bhatt was born in Bhavnagar, Gujarat in 1934. He studied painting under N.S. Bendre and K.G. Subramanyan at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda. Later he studied fresco and mural painting at Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan and at the Academia di belle Art in Naples, Italy and the Pratt Institute and Pratt graphic Center in New York. 1985 saw him learning the basics of holography in the United Kingdom. He also taught at MSU, Baroda for 33 years.
Bhatt’s works are in the prestigious collections of MOMA, New York; Pratt Graphic Art Center, New York; Smithsonian Museum ,Washington DC; Uffizi Gallery, Florence; Dusseldorf Art Museum , Dusseldorf, the British Museum , London; National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi;Baroda Museum ,Vadodara; Roopankar Museum; Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal and so on.
Bhatt is best known for his work in painting and printmaking and also his photographic documentation of visual culture mainly from rural and tribal India. He moved from a cubist influence in his early work to a light-hearted and colourful pop art that drew its imagery from traditional Indian folk designs.
My Land, My Village is on view till 14 January
Photos: Anita Khemka
Text: Guardian 20
These images are from the annual graduation show put together by Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts and Communication (SACAC). The last semester of the course allows students to focus on a photo project that best defines their understanding of the photographic form. The course then culminates with an exhibition.
Raksha Boken, one of the participants, has submitted photographs of urban ruins. According to her, “Ruins have always held a certain resonation with me. Their stillness and mystery somehow calm me.”
Proneet De Kashyap has photographed the city in darkness. He says, “In my photographs, I tried to enter corners of my mind that felt fear, standing or walking a silent road. Those everyday spaces are photographed in a way which shows transformation, and show how the night can become disturbing.”
Sunanda Pathak, through her series entitled Traces, found catharsis. She says, “This process of finding visuals that translate my feelings has been cathartic. It has allowed me to introspect and look outwards at the same time. It has provided me with a few answers and at times raised more questions.”