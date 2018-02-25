Sports

WHAT'S NEWS

Prannoy is raring for CWG medal

Sports By SAJI CHACKO

Kerala shuttler is in good form and wants more accolades.

3 March, 2018

Injured Sushil pulls out of Asian Championship

Sports By MANOJ JOSHI

The Indian ace’s withdrawal has come as a big disappointment for his fans.

25 February, 2018

We are the champions

Sports By Priya Singh

The career of a professional boxer is saddled with setbacks and difficulties. But the road ahead is twice as tough for women boxers, who have to fight their personal battles outside the boxing arena—against social orthodoxy and patriarchal snobbery. Priya Singh writes about some of India’s most promising women boxers who are set to shine on the world stage. 

24 February, 2018

Sreejesh confident of regaining his top form

Sports By SAJI CHACKO

India’s leading goalkeeper is fighting back after a surgery which kept him out of action.

17 February, 2018

Shubankhar ready to take on the world’s best

Sports By SAJI CHACKO

India’s leading golfer is confident of his chances in the World Golf Championships.

10 February, 2018

Haryana edge past Mumbai in close tie

Sports By OUR CORRESPONDENT

Asian championship silver medallist Sumit Malik overcomes the challenge from Satender Malik to help his team win.

20 January, 2018

Indian wrestlers come up with sterling show

Sports By SAJI CHACKO

Pooja Dhanda and Nitin Ratti stunned higher ranked opponents in PWL Season 3.

20 January, 2018

Aanchal’s medal is a saga of determination

Sports By SAJI CHACKO

Aanchal’s medal is a saga of determination

13 January, 2018
Subscribe to RSS - Sports