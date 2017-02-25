Cutting Edge gets exclusive rights

Match Hospitality on Friday announced leading sports events travel company Cutting Edge Events as the exclusive sales agency in India for the 2018 football World Cup.

Making this big announcement Pascal Portes, COO, Match Hospitality, said: “India represents one of the most significant territories within our overall strategic sales operations for the FIFA Hospitality Programme. The size and potential of this market is such that we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018”.

He further said that Match Hospitality was convinced about the abilities of Cutting Edge. “We believe that the track record and calibre of Cutting Edge leaves them ideally positioned to market our exciting range of hospitality packages in India and they will no doubt carry on the excellent work that has been done in developing the awareness and appetite for corporate sports hospitality.

On his part, Mayank Khandwala, president of Cutting Edge said his company was privileged to act as exclusive sales agent for the 2018 World Cup. “Cutting Edge is honored and privileged to act as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in India for the sale of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ official hospitality programme in India and continuing to build on our ongoing association with Match Hospitality following on from the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazi.”

Khandwala also stressed his company’s pledge to bring the Indian fans closer to the World Cup football. “Cutting Edge has pledged to bring sports fans in India closer to the most coveted football competition in the world: by providing fans with a unique opportunity to purchase ticket-inclusive hospitality packages to the 2018 World Cup as well as offering a comprehensive range of travel packages including accommodation, transportation, and sightseeing during this tournament, “ he added.

It must be mentioned here that Match Hospitality has the exclusive rights of 2018 World Cup Official Hospitality Programme. This includes the official rights to promote, sell the official commercial hospitality packages either directly or through a global network of sales agents.

Match Hospitality had also successfully operated the FIFA Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and more recently, the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, where over 290,000 commercial hospitality packages were sold, significantly surpassing the previous largest hospitality programme in the international sports events.