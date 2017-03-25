Adventure Zone completes 5,0000 bungy jumps

Jumpin Heights, India’s First Extreme Adventure Zone and India’s Highest Bungy Jumping Platform successfully completed 50, 000 Bungy Jumps. To mark this success, a gala event was organised that witnessed participation from over hundred jumpers, locals, and the ‘Dangal girls’ -Fatima Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, respectively.

Fatima Shaikh (who essayed the role of Geeta Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medallist wrestler in the movie, Dangal) cheered Sanya Malhotra (who played the character of Babita Kumari, an Indian wrestler and Mahavir Singh Phogat’s daughter in the same movie) as she undertook the 50,000th jump and epitomised women empowerment in great spirit, at the event.

On this momentous occasion, Ex-Capt. Rahul Nigam, Founder and Managing Director of Jumpin Heights said,” “We are delighted to successfully complete 50,000 jumps. At Jumpin Heights, our first jumper was a woman and continuing this slew, the 50K jump was also undertaken by a woman, Sanya Malhotra. This is not only a proud moment for us but also a great honour”. He further added “We thank the ‘Dangal’ girls, Fatima and Sanya for participating in the event to make it more vibrant. They have played strong characters on screen which emphasises on mental strength and resilience and this is exactly what we encourage and promote at Jumpin Heights”.

Jumpin Heights is India’s First Extreme Adventure Zone. Set up amidst the stunning landscape of Rishikesh, Jumpin Heights offers adrenaline-pumping activities such as Bungy Jumping, Flying Fox, and Giant Swing. It was launched in 2010 by Ex-Captain Rahul Nigam along with his NDA Buddy Col Manoj Kumar .