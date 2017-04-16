Confidence is what makes Umesh yadav excel

Confidence is what matters for any sportsperson. This is exemplified in the case of India’ s fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who had a brilliant show in the recently concluded Test series against Australia recently, excelled with the ball by taking four wickets for KKR against Punjab to anchor his side to a win in the IPL tie. Not surprising considering the fact that Umesh had taken 17 wickets in the four Test series against the Aussies. For someone who was known to bowl really fast, it was lack of consistency which seemed to be the bughbear of the Deoria born bowler.

“It’s all about confidence for any bowler to do well.When you know that you have taken wickets and bowled well, then your approach to the game changes. You feel you can do well and that translates into bowling well and coming up with good show. For me the most important thing was to bowl well against the Australians and that factor really helped me,” said the 29-year-old.

Umesh also felt that the fact that he could get his line and length sorted out helped him immensely. A bowler›s line and length is sorted with regular bowling. I think, the number of matches I have played has helped me better my line and length. Now I have come to know my strong points and the areas I need to bowl to,» he added.

Umesh also revealed that he had put in a lot of hard work and effort in order to achieve the good results against the Australians. “They (the Aussies) are very tough side and I was determined to give my best against them. During the last eight to ten months I was concentrating on improving my fitness and it bore fruit. I have been playing continuously for the Indian team and I feel the more you bowl the better you become,” Umesh said.

Umesh also said that he had worked upon certain aspects of his bowling after getting from India’s bowling coach Sanjay Bangar. «In the last 10 months, our coaches Sanjay sir has helped me improve. He told me that when you run in to bowl, sometimes you run faster than required in order to bowl faster. Then you risk the chance of disturbing your line and length. You should enjoy you run up which will help you bring control to your bowling. I took his advice seriously and it has helped me take wickets,” he said.

Umesh was also upbeat on bowling at the lively Eden Gardens whose strip has been relaid. The pitch now offers more bounce which is something Umesh relishes as he proved during his four wicket effort against Punjab.»The wicket is very good. There was a lot of carry and bounce so it helps the fast bowlers. The conditions were good too. You don›t get such wickets in Test cricket very easily.» said Umesh, who had to sit out of his franchise›s first two matches due to right hip and lower back soreness.

With six more ties to be played at Eden Gardens, Umesh is looking forward to continuing his good run in the IPL. “I am hopeful of carrying forward my good showing in the IPL. Yes the fact that we (KKR) have as many as six games at home also makes me feel confident. I just want to go out there and enjoy,” he said.