The ‘curious’ ouster of coach Purnima Rau

For the BCCI, performance of a coach does not seem to be yardstick for determining a coach’s performance. How else would one expect the cricket board to axe Purnima Rau, one of the most successful coaches of the women’s team, at a time when the World Cup is less than two months away. And more importantly, if one were to take stock of the women’s team’s performance under her tutelage, one realises how “unfair” the BCCI decision was. For the record, Tushar Arote has been named as the coach of the team.

Speaking exclusively to The Sunday Guardian, it was a peeved Purnima who vented her feelings. “Look I am most hurt by the manner in which I was given the marching orders. They (the BCCI) did not even have the decency to inform me about my removal—I learnt about my fate from someone else. The whole manner in which it happened was very insulting,” she said.

She then went on to say that the BCCI has a track record of not informing the coaches.”In a way, I was not surprised since they (the BCCI) did not care to inform Sudha Shah and Anju Jain both of whom were coaches before me when their tenure was over. So I guess I could not have got a better treatment from them,” she said.

Purnima also made an interesting observation regarding the women’s coach—they are not given any fixed contract for any stipulated time. “An interesting aspect about the women’s coach tenure is they are appointed for a particular series. Unlike the men’s team where they are appointed for a certain number of years, the women’s coaches are appointed for a particular series against a particular team. This clause itself is quite unfair as the coach does not feel comfortable or secure about her stint,” she said.

Well now lets take a peek at the Indian team’s performance under Purnima. Under her tutelage, the women’s team won eight series and the historic T20 series win against Australia in their home turf in 2016. This performance is unrivalled by any other Indian coach. “Let me put this on record. Under me, the women’s team has performed its best. We won eight series –something which is quite unprecedented in the annals of women’s cricket.”

Purnima also explained that this year alone India had a great record win under her. “The girls won the two of the biggest tournaments—the World Cup qualifiers (in Sri Lanka) and the Asia Cup. After winning these two tournaments, comes my sacking. Can you please tell me the basis on which I was removed?” Purnima asked.

Purnima’s biggest concern is the performance of the team in the World Cup which is scheduled to be held in England in June. “I am most worried about the performance of the girls in the World Cup. There should have been stability with the biggest tournament less than two months away. I will be very sad if the women’s team fails to win the World Cup. At the same time. I have no hesitation in saying that if the girls win the World Cup, it will make up for all my disappointment,” she said. Incidentally, Tushar Rahote, the current coach, was assisting her in a few series.

Purnima also revealed that one of the members of the Supreme Court appointed committee of administrators in the BCCI was dead against her. “I have no hesitation in saying that Diana Eduljee is responsible for my axing. Myself and Diana have played for Team India and we have had our differences. But she is quite vindictive and she is the one person who is responsible in sacking me as coach,” Purnima added.