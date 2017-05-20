Manpreet readies himself for the big challenge

Manpreet Singh is happy that he has been named as captain of the Indian team to take take part in the three nation invitation tournament and also the presitigious World League semi-final in England. The 24-year-old was given this responsibility after regular skipper PR Sreejesh has been sidelined with a knee injury during last month’s Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia.

Manpreet, who plays for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), said been named captain was a responsibility. “ I am happy that I was named captain for these two tournaments. But there is also a sense of responsibility that has thrust upon me. I feel that I have to be more conscious of what I do for the team,” said Manpreet.

The Jalandhar born Manpreet who was also voted Asia best junior player, felt that Sreejesh’s injury was unfortunate. “We all know how important he (Sreejesh) is to the Indian team’s fortunes. The injury he picked up at the Azlan Shah was very unfortunate. I wish he comes back to team as early as possible,” said Manpreet.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the performance of the Indian team, Manpreet said it was improving. “Our performances have been improving. At the Azlan Shah tournament, it could have been better but then we ended up on the third place,” he added.

But Manpreet still cannot get over the loss to Belgium in the Rio Olympics. “I have not got over the disappointment over the loss to Belgium. After taking the lead we made some mistakes to lose the match—which I think cost us the medal. The fact that we could defeat Argentina the winners and also played very well against Germany and the Netherlands. My reget will be the loss to Belgium,” he added.

Manpreet is one of the mentally toughest players in the world. Evidence of this came during last year’s Azlan Shah tournament when he played on despite the death of his father in the middle of the tournament.. “It was a very difficult time for me since I was very close to my dad and the fact that he used to be present watching my matches. But it was my mother who insisted that I did not pull out and I kept on playing for Team India,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three Nations Invitational Tournament will be played in Dusseldorf, Germany from June 1 followed by the Hockey World League Semi Final in London starting June 15.

The 18-member Indian team will play two matches each against hosts Germany and Belgium before arriving in London for the Hockey World League Semi Final where India are grouped with Canada, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland in Pool B. The team led by Manpreet, with Chinglensana Singh Kangujam as his deputy, will see Pardeep Mor, Kothajit Singh join the defence line along with Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, Hockey India stated in a press release. Harmanpreet and Rupinder will continue to be the penalty corner specialists while Akash Chikte and Vikas Dahiya will carry the onus of goalkeepers for the team in the absence of Sreejesh.

The midfield will feature S K Uthappa, Satbir Singh, Harjeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh and the experienced Manpreet and Sardar Singh. Both Uthappa and Satbir were rested for the previous tournament in Malaysia where the team won a bronze medal.