Guha Lambasts Gavaskar, Dhoni

renowned cricket historian Ramachandra Guha’s resignation from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) was like a letter bomb. The venerated historian, in his letter, not only did point fingers at legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but also accused the cricket board of giving preferential treatment to seasoned cricketers who have conflict of interests. It is the first time that a board member has come out in the open to level such serious charges.

In his resignation letter to COA chief Vinod Rai, a copy of which is available with this correspondent, Guha came out blazing against some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. In a clear reference to Rahul Dravid’s conflict of interest he said, “No person under contract with an India team or NCA (National Cricket Academy) should be allowed to moonlight for an IPL team also.” read Guha’s letter. Rahul Dravid is coach of the current India A and under 19 team and also happens to be associated with Delhi Daredevils.

The much respected Guha then goes on to criticise the cricket board for carelessly drafting the contracts of former players and terms it antithetical. “The BCCI in its carelessness (or otherwise) might have drafted coaching/support staff contracts to allow this dual loyalty business. But while it might be narrowly legal as per existing contracts, it is unethical, and antithetical to team spirit, leading to much jealousy and heart-burn among the coaching staff as a whole. This practice is plainly wrong, as well as antithetical to the interests of Indian cricket,” the letter read.

Furthermore, Guha feels that the BCCI is in awe of the ‘superstars’ and does not feel the need to question any sort of violation by them. So much so that they will not try to look into the ‘misdoings’ of these superstars.

“The BCCI management is too much in awe of these superstars to question their violation of norms and procedures. For their part, BCCI office-bearers like to enjoy discretionary powers, so that the coaches or commentators they favour are indebted to them and do not ever question their own mistakes or malpractices,” Guha pointed out in his letter.

In Gavaskar’s case, Guha pointed out that the former opener’s link with a player-management firm and his dual role as a BCCI-contracted commentator presented a clear cut case of conflict of interest. “Gavaskar is head of a company which represents Indian cricketers while commenting on those cricketers as part of the BCCI TV commentary panel,” he said. “

“This is a clear conflict of interest. Either he must step down/withdraw himself from PMG completely or stop being a commentator for BCCI,” he added.

In MS Dhoni’s case too Guha had his reservation. Commenting on Dhoni being awarded a Grade A contract by the national cricket board despite the stumper bidding adieu to Test cricket, Guha wrote: “Unfortunately, this superstar syndrome has also distorted the system of Indian team contracts. As you will recall, I had pointed out that awarding Dhoni an ‘A’ contract when he had explicitly ruled himself out from all Test matches was indefensible on cricketing grounds, and sends absolutely the wrong message.”

Questioning the conflict of interest involving the superstars of Indian cricket, Guha wrote: “The question of conflict of interest, which had lain unaddressed ever since the Committee began its work, and which I have been repeatedly flagging since I joined.”

For instance, the BCCI has accorded preferential treatment to some national coaches by giving them 10 month contracts for national duty, thus allowing them to work as IPL coaches/mentors for the remaining two months. This was done in an ad hoc and arbitrary manner; the more famous the former player-turned-coach, the more likely was the BCCI to allow him to draft his own contract that left loopholes that he exploited to dodge the conflict of interest issue, “ Guha’s letter added.

Guha further added that he had highlighted the problems which arose when coaches or support staff are given a contract in the IPL .

“I have repeatedly pointed out that it is contrary to the spirit of the Lodha Committee for coaches or the support staff of the Indian senior or junior team, or for staff at the National Cricket Academy, to have contracts in the Indian Premier League. One cannot have dual loyalties of this kind and do proper justice to both. National duty must take precedence over club affiliation,” read Guha’s explosive resignation letter.