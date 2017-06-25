Injured Dipa Karmakar to miss World Championships

The prospect of a major injury is a sportperson’s worst nightmare— with it comes surgery, rest, and recuperation. Deepa Karmakar, India’s greatest gymnast, is also faced with the trauma of a knee injury and the disappointment of missing out major events. In fact, the 24-year-old poster girl of Indian gymnastics hasn’t participated in a single major event after the Rio Olympics.

Dipa who came a historic fourth place in the Rio Olympics, was laid low by an knee injury which she suffered in April this year and after having a surgery she has started walking again but competiting is a long way off. “Right now, I am able to walk but nothing much more than. The recuperation process will take time and I have to be patient with this,” she added.

Dipa, who is one of the rarest of gymnasts who has done the dreaded Produnova at Rio, was candid enough to say that she was disappointed at missing out on the Asian and World Championships. “I am unhappy that due to the injury I had to miss out the Asian meet (held earlier this year) and the World Championships in Canada which are going to be held later this year. My coach Nandi sir has told me to be patient and not do anything in haste,” she said.

When asked whether she thought that the knee injury was a setback, Dipa replied in the negative. “No I don’t think that this injury was a setback. No doubt, it’s very frustrating when one can’t participate in international tournaments. But I am learning to be patient and will come up with my best in the other tournaments,” she added.

Dipa said right now her priority was to do well at the Asian Games. “I am readying myself for next year’s Asian Games. Its one of the biggest events and I want to return with a medal. I know I can do it I just need the right kind of preparation for it,” she said.

There has been a rise in interest in gymnastics among youngsters throughout the country since Karmakar›s feat at the Rio Games and the 23-year-old is happy that she has been able to inspire the next generation of gymnasts.

“The gymanstic stadiums are filled throughout the country. I have served as an inspiration for the younger generation. I am really happy that the next generation is thinking of winning medals. When we were in their position, we just thought of qualifying for the Olympics,” Dipa said.

Dipa, who was the first Indian gymnast in to compete in the Olympics in 52 years, has been spending time at the national camp currently underway at the Indira Gandhi Stadium with her coach Bisweshwar Nandi to work on her fitness levels.

When reminded that gymnasts generally have really short careers, Karmakar asserted that she intends to emulate 42-year-old gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan who has competed in a record seven Olympics.

“There was a gymnast from Uzbekistan in 2016 Olympics who was 41 when she competed at the Rio Olympics. She has competed in seven Olympics. If she can do it, then why not me,” she said.