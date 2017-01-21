Anti-virus apps that can make you feel more secure

Nowadays, it is very often that viruses like malware, ransomeware and especially hacking take a lot of information and ruin our software very easily. It is always wise to keep an anti-virus software in our gadgets to avoid such bugs from entering our systems. The most prone out of all gadgets is our smartphone which is vulnerable to all kinds of hacking and viruses which enter Android or iOS or Windows. Anti-virus apps are the best way to keep your phone safe from any theft or trojan attempts. These apps can make your browsing experience more secure.

MALWAREBYTES ANTI-MALWARE

Malwarebytes Anti-Malware focuses on doing the job well. Firstly, it protects the phone from malware and secondly, it has a simple interface with well-chosen options. It detects and removes malware in real-time with the help of advanced anti-malware, anti-spyware and anti-rootkit technology. It also detects and prevents contact with fake websites and malicious links. It also uses next-gen technology to stop unknown and known ransomware attack. It also protects browser and software programs via four layers of defense, which helps to stop attacks that use vulnerability in programs that infect your apps.

AVG ANTIVIRUS SECURITY

AVG Antivirus Security is a multi-tasking anti-virus app and also provides app locking, anti-theft, task killer and app backup features. It runs silently to protect from latest viruses, malware, spyware, unsafe apps and settings, unwanted callers, and other nasty threats. There are also a few battery-saving options that help digging into battery data to find out what’s draining the device. AVG also prevents others from snooping into your private photo gallery, messages, WhatsApp, and documents by locking apps with a unique code. AVG also provides the cleaner function through a separate download and also features phone locator options which help you locate your phone.

AVAST ANTIVIRUS & SECURITY

Avast Antivirus & Security takes care of all the security that is needed in phone- RAM boosting, junk cleaning, Battery saver, Wi-Fi finder and anti-theft. It also features CyberCapture that captures unknown files and sends them to the Avast Threat Labs for real-time analysis to keep the private data safe. It also gives a firewall option that further protects one’s apps and data from getting hacked or destroyed. Avast antivirus also secures Internet of Things as it delivers router threat detection to protect the devices around the area. Time to time it also provides users with a smart scan in one go.

KASPERSKY INTERNET SECURITY

Kaspersky Internet Security brings a whole lot of protection to the device. Along with detection viruses on the mobile it also features call and text control, anti-theft, and anti-phishing features. It also keeps financial data secure while surfing the Web and also blocks unwanted phone calls and texts. Kaspersky filters out dangerous links and sites to protect phones or tablets. Kaspersky protection tool allows turning on an alarm on the device remotely, locking and locating phone, wiping personal information and taking a mugshot of the person currently using one’s device in the case of theft or loss. It also uses voice-control to find a lost phone, runs an antivirus scan for viruses and other malware, and gets protection status updates.

NORTON SECURITY ANTIVIRUS

Norton Security Antivirus is a hugely popular protection platform that blocks and removes malware in real time and also on- demand. It helps to ensure that email or links user’s visit are actually from a trusted source or not. It also gives alerts about risky Android apps before you download them, with technology. It also helps to manage protection for all devices with an easy-to-use web portal.

LOOKOUT

Lookout is one of the anti-virus apps that completely focuses on mobile data protection. Lookout helps keep your personal information private by showing you which apps can access your location, contacts, messages, and identity information. It also comes with the feature through which it monitors information and gets alerted whenever anything is found exposed online. It locks and deletes all personal information really quickly if the phone is stolen and also the user can get an email with the location of the device along with the photo of the person who has stolen the device. Lookout backs up all the important data like photos, contacts, call history through it’s secure cloud feature.