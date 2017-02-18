Mobile apps to help students prep themselves for exams

The board examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education are almost here in Delhi, and they have created an air of panic among students. Similar is the situation of various other states as they also gear up for such examinations for grades X and XII. It has been a long repeated tradition of sorts for students to begin stressing themselves out in this period. Many students had taken on the burden of preparation from the very beginning of the year, while others have only recently assessed and reckoned with the seriousness of their predicament.

Many of the new stratagems being promoted by the authorities looking after education involve methods via which education can take place through the medium of technology. This doesn’t mean that only schools have to embrace innovations. This also means that students can utilise available technology as an aid in their preparations. Here is a list of the available mobile apps which can be of help and assistance or even guide students as they preparare for the dreaded examinations.

TOPScorer:

A strategic initiative of eSense Learning Pvt. Ltd. TOPScorer is a smart learning platform which provides course-packs and digital content. The available material is for classes 1 to 10, and is in accordance with the CBSE, Gujarati (GSEB) and Maharashtra (MSEB) boards. The app aims to make course material fun and easy to learn and thereby create effective outcomes. It also divides packs into subjects which then comprise of chapters and topics within those chapters. Like most other educational apps it uses audio-visual content as a method to teach. It also provides the user with assessment materials.

The app is available on Google Play store for Android phones and tablets.

Smartur 3D

This application focuses on the NCERT syllabus for class 10 students. It incorporates innovative methods based on psychological studies which help it easing the processes of understanding and retaining content. The app offers solutions to all the NCERT available text questions and also provides sample papers for practice. The app provides material on mathematics and science in the forms of videos, games, flash cards and other MCQ prep material. It also tracks your progress.

The app is available on the Google Playstore for Android devices.

BYJU’s – The Learning App

The app provides course packs for users. The content is primarily visual and uses a unique form of video technology which incorporates lectures by teachers and explains their lecture through visual graphic means in the video. The application caters to a larger mass as it has material for university entrance exams as well. The app primarily focuses on mathematics and science. It also follows an adaptive learning module which helps adjust the app according to the needs of the users. The app also conducts a detailed analysis of the users progress.

The app is available on the Google Playstore for Android devices and the AppStore for Apple devices.

CliffNotes mobile

This application is for students that find reading through literature a hardship. As far as supplementary readers are concerned, many students try to avoid them all year round. This app provides you with detailed and short summaries, key themes in the text and also the character sketches. The app is meant for all literary material that one tries or struggles to understand, like the language used in Shakespeare’s plays.

The app is available for Android and Apple devices.

CBSE\ICSE\SSC

This application practically covers all subjects right from Maths and English to Social Science and Hindi. It provides users with solutions to NCERT textbook questions, sample papers for practice and videos. It tracks performance and progress by tests for each chapter. And the app can also be used to get in contact with educators and teachers. It covers study material for class 6 and above. It caters to students who are in different boards like CBSE, ICSE, SSC, RBSE and UP Board.

The app is available for Android devices on the Google Playstore.