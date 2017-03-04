These smartphones take the launch pad later this month

The year 2017 has barely begun and we have already seen smartphone makers scrambling to launch new models. The Indian smartphone market is one of the most rapidly growing business segments in the world, witnessing hundreds of launches every year. It’s also an ever-evolving market — new devices come equipped with advanced technology. In recent weeks, Sony, Motorola, Nokia have all announced new launches, vying with top-shelf competitors like Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Project Ara and the Microsoft Surface phone. Here’s a list of smartphones slated for a March release that you might want to be on the lookout for.

SONY XPERIA XZ PREMIUM

Sony Xperia Xz Premium is the first in Sony Xperia flagship which has come up with the 4K technology in smartphones. Xperia XZ Premium comes with 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, Snapdragon 835, 19-megapixel camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 960fps slow-mo video and Android 7.0. With Xperia XZ users can capture the world in high-resolution 4K video. Xperia XZ also features SteadyShot image stabilization technology through which users can shoot clear and smooth videos while on the move or even recording close ups and macro shots. The smartphone also features RGBC Infrared sensor which separates natural and fluorescent/LED light to ensure the most accurate color reproduction regardless of light source conditions. It comes with 64GB onboard memory and is expandable up to 256GB with MicroSD card. Xperia XZ lao features a new “Motion Eye” capture system which is the first mobile stacked sensor to have a dedicated DRAM. Sony Xperia XZ Premium is priced at Rs 46,449.

NOKIA 6

Nokia 6 baosts aluminium uibody design and ultra-fast fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch. The phone supports full HD IPS display with 2.5D gorilla glass protection. The Nokia 6 runs on 1.1GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expended up to 128GB via a microSD card. If we look at the camera of the smartphone, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and also comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound system. The Nokia 6 is also powered by a 3000mAh non removable battery. Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 19,999 approximately.

XIOMI REDMI 4X

Xiomi Redmi 4X comes in two variants – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. Redmi 4X comes with snapdragon 435 chip and faster LTE speed. The smartphone supports an all-metal body and features a 5-inch HD 2.5D curved glass display. Redmi 4X is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. On the camera front, it is packed with 13megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixels with f/2.2 aperture selfie snapper on the front camera. The handset sports finger print scanner, infrared sensor and 4G VoLTE along with other connectivity options. Redmi 4X comes in three color variants- Cherry Pink, Champagne Gold, and Matte Black colors. Xiomi Redmi 4X is priced at Rs 8,500 approximately.

MOTO G5

Moto G5 features 5-inch full HD display and stereo sound. The handset features 2GB RAM with 16GB storage variant. G5 runs on 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 processor. Moto G is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat. The device comes in 2GB or 3GB RAM variants and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable, via microSD, up to 128GB. The Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, while the front gets a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera. G5 also features new Google assistant through which user can make calls, navigate, send messages, and manage other tasks just by pressing the Home button. The new G series flagship phone also comes with a removable battery despite the metal body. Moto G5 is priced at Rs 14,000 approximately.

HUAWEI P10

Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch HD display and comes with branded dual cameras at the back of the phone. The handset supports all-metal body and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC with an integrated Cat 2/11 modem and Mali-G71MP GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB Via microSD . On the camera front, P10 sports 20-mgapixel sensor that takes in monochrome details, and another 12-megapixel sensor that takes in RGB details and The front camera is at 8-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture and 2x brightness.The smartphone also features 4K video, 3D facial recognition, OIS, 4-in-1 hybrid autofocus, hybrid zoom, and event bokeh effect in mono mode. Huawei P10 is priced at Rs 45,700.