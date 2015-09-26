Gadget Review: Taking cues from the best phones

It’s an Apple... it’s a Samsung... no, it’s InFocus! The M812 takes its design cues from the Cupertino company that just launched iPhone 6s. The metal enclosure is rounded on all four sides and thin strips run along the top and bottom of the phone’s back. The power and volume buttons share a side, while two SIM slots lie on the other (one of which doubles up as a microSD slot). Two speaker grills sit on the bottom, along with a charging port alongside the only two screws visible. We feel that the 5.5 inch full HD screen could have been bigger or the bezels on top and bottom of screen smaller to make for a better screen-to-body ratio. Despite that, the screen is great for reading and viewing media. The 13 MP autofocus camera on the back and the 8 MP one on the front handle day-to-day photography needs with great competence. The camera app comes with multiple shooting modes that range from normal to “motion photo” (which takes multiple shots to create and animate GIF-like pictures). The camera app pushes the navigation buttons on the display off the screen, allowing you to take pictures that fit the entire screen, which is a nice touch.

The phone runs InLife

UI 2.0 on top of Android Lollipop. The UI is pleasant to the eyes and more than functional. It retains the best of Android Lollipop’s appearance with some critical fine-tuning, thus creating a rich experience without having to download too many apps. In the settings, you can assign shake gestures to control music playback, put a call on silent and more. Memory management is a key tap away and you can clear all apps to free up the RAM before diving into a game. Or launch the “task manager” to monitor and manage apps and how they hog memory.

The phone is on the heavier side because of its all-metal and glass enclosure, but still feels good to hold. The Snapdragon 801 processor and 3 gigs of RAM make a great team, handling most tasks with urgency. The internal storage is a meagre 16 GB but can be expanded to 128 GB with a microSD card. The battery is big enough to last a full day of heavy usage. For someone who’s torn between the iPhone’s design and Android’s OS’s capabilities, InFocus is a ray of hope.