Bluetooth earphones that make you hear loud & clear

The launch of Apple AirPods has created a lot of buzz in the industry, setting a new template for the way earphones are designed. Apple’s AirPods are now part of a new trend in the tech universe, one that involves pricey, handy and audiophile earphones. From Skullcandy to Samsung, everyone has come up with their own version of the AirPods. The focus is on making the product convenient, hassle-free, and devoid of the long and tangling electrical cords of yore. Here is a list of some of the best of these new-age earphones that are now available in the market.

MOTOROLA VERVEONES+

Motorola VerveOnes+ is a new generation of completely wireless EarBuds that deliver incredible sound. These EarPods are designed to work with any Smartphone, tablet or computer. Users can hear music in full HD with the ability to customize the sound. Verve Ones are everyday durable, so users can take them anywhere. VerveOnes + can be charged in the portable case for up to 12 hours of playtime. The EarPods come with a small, cylindrical pod made of plastic, and in that same black-and-orange paintjob. The small case contains two hollow grooves, packed with charging pins, where the buds can sit. Another end of the pod can be plugged in via Micro USB to charge up the buds. A faint white glow can be seen when the buds are plugged in. It also comes with six audio profiles to optimize sound and pass-through audio. It also features “EQ Cycling Mode” through which user can modify or enhance music with six built-in options. Motorola VerveOnes+ is priced at Rs 23,349.

EARIN

Earin Ear Buds come with a stainless-steel tube and carrying case/battery into which you stick the buds. It comes with a 600mAh cell that charges each of the bud’s 60mAh batteries about three times. The light on the tube turns red when the buds are put on charge. The sound does not disappoint the user. Earin ear buds also come with a magnetic storage box where these ear buds fit comfortably. It comes with two EarBud stabilizers, two pairs of foam tips — small, medium, capsule, capsule charger, and even one pair of silicone tips. In terms of connectivity, it is best to connect the EarBuds before putting them into your ears since it is physically close to the device. Earin Ear Buds are priced at Rs 34,778.

BRAGI THE DASH

BRAGI The Dash along with streaming music also works as a fitness hearable. These EarPods are integrated with sensor technology that tracks work outs; receive s live feedback during fitness activities of heart rate, steps, cadence, strokes, duration, and more from The Dash or the free Bragi app. The device’s passive noise cancellation begins as soon as The Dash is inserted into ears and initiates Audio Transparency with a swipe of The Left Dash, allowing users to hear the world around. Bragi EarPods are also waterproof up to 3ft which allows users to listen to music while swimming. Bragi can be charged in a neat little case that plugs into your computer or a USB-compatible plug. Users can stream music from the Bluetooth device, or load up to 1000 songs directly onto the onboard music player (4GB of storage) to play from The Dash, free from other devices. Bragi The Dash EarPods are priced at Rs 47,274.

JABRA ELITE SPORT

Jabra Elite Sport wireless EarBuds feature advanced wireless connectivity, superior sound and call quality, and up to 3 hours talk/music time in the headset and additional 6 hours battery charge in portable charging case. Jabra Elite Sport comes with customizable fitting options, the cord-free EarBuds that stay securely in place and also have the option to wear one or both buds depending on the activity. The in-ear precision heart rate monitor works with the integrated Jabra Sport Life app to track and analyze fitness, as well as provide personalized audio coaching, race pace calculator and recovery advice. Jabra EarBuds are water and sweat resistant and feature easy wireless Bluetooth capability and come with their own charging case and also feature noise isolation technology. In terms of the sound, these EarBuds have tightly controlled Bass and smartly balances the sound of both ears. Jabra Elite Sport is priced at Rs 34,906.

APPLE AIRPODS

Apple AirPods comes with engineered sound. The audio automatically plays as soon as the user puts them in his/her ears and pauses when the user takes them out. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or even get directions, just double-tap and activate Siri who then assits in controlling the AirPods. It also features ultralow-power W1 chip that manages battery life really wisely, AirPods deliver an industry-leading 5 hours of listening time on one charge. They’re made to keep up with the charging case that holds multiple additional charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. Apple AirPods are priced at Rs 15,400.