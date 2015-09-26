By Genius

Rs 4,500

The MousePen -i608x is a 6x8 inch wireless graphic design tablet from Genius that connects to your computer via the USB receiver. It supports a resolution of 2560 LPI, and the pen can distinguish between 1024 different pressure levels and clips on to the tablet when not in use. With the mouse bundled in the package, you won’t have to add another USB receiver to connect it. The tablet has 29 programmable keys that can be used for various shortcuts and tasks, and you also get the Paintnet and Pen Toolbar software, both of which facilitate editing images and signing documents.

Skyward

Android & iOS app

Free

This arcade game, developed by Ketchapp, takes the single tap format of mobile gaming to a more complex and engaging space. Unlike Flappy Bird, where you move in two dimensions to very little gain, Skyward claims that “A great journey to the sky starts with a single step”: You time your taps to avoid gaps in the pathway to keep moving forward in the game. As you move, newer constructions take form for you to step on, with the previously solid red and blue trail serving as the surface, disintegrating and disappearing into the past.

Vibe Shot

By Lenovo

Rs 25,499

If you want an Android point-and-shoot camera that doubles up as a phone, the Vibe Shot is exactly what you’ve been looking for. The phone has a 16 MP front and 8 MP rear camera with neat features including wide-angle and optical image stabilisation. On the phone front, it offers a full HD 5-inch display, 3 gigs of RAM, 2,900 mAh battery and 32 GB internal storage (expandable up to 128 GB). Along with that, you also get a promised upgrade to Android Marshmallow, making the photography-focused Android a great deal at the price considering its features and specs.

Feeday

iOS app

Free

Feeday revamps your iOS device’s notification screen by integrating an Instagram widget in it. You can customise the grid in the notification centre to show anything from one to three rows, each with three Instagram posts. The app acts as the control centre, allowing you to manage the appearance of the widget, and tapping on any photo takes you directly to the Instagram app. In the widget, you can browse by feed, people or hashtags to satisfy your compulsive need to stay updated without having to open the Instagram app each time. They’re also planning to launch a version for the Apple Watch soon.