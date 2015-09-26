Office workshop on anger management

Do you accept the challenge of finding 24 different ways to whack your boss? Not in real life, of course (tempting it may seem). The boss we’re speaking of happens to be fictional doodle on www.whackyourboss.com . He walks into the cabin of his employee, who is under your cursor’s control...so this is “you”. The boss doesn’t seem to be too happy with the work you’ve been putting in, and he asks you to get your act together. Worst of all, is the calm and condescending voice he speaks in; it’ll make the very best of them yearn to smack a golf club in his face. In the world of WhackYourBoss, you totally can.

He’s going to keep talking, so once you’ve had enough, you can just direct your protagonist to one of the 24 items lying around the shabby office. And watch. As it triggers the suppressed rage of a WWE wrestler in a hardcore match, All you need to do is click on an item — computer screen, umbrella, stapler — and watch as the blood is drawn. The bottle of water, if you so wish, will end up inside the boss’s mouth, leaving him groaning helplessly. Or you could open and shut the drawer repeatedly, with the boss’s head in it, naturally, until the head falls off. Our favorite part of this little animation/game is the employee nonchalantly channelling his inner peace once the violent bloodbath draws to a close by listening to music or reading a book. The boss’s body, meanwhile, lies in front of hi in a pool of blood, waiting for you to hit the “cleaner” buton. That’s when the guy who usually cleans up after a murder on TV shows will turn up and reset the frame for another click.

WhackYourBoss instructs you to let go of all your anger with each subsequent click, like how the on-screen character’s rage morphs into tranquility once he’s done. If that doesn’t work, you could try the anger management tool appearing at the end of each kill. And, if you’re worried about getting caught browsing the site at your place of work, you could always just hit the pause button and the page will launch into a convenient chapter of “How to be more productive”.