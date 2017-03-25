The best smartphones that come and go in a flash sale

This is that time of the year when flash sales start doing rounds in all popular e-commerce websites, and consumers are waiting to grab some of the best smartphones at a much cheaper price. Nokia 6 made headlines when their recent smartphone was sold out in a minute in a flash sale in China. E-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon are coming up with their flash sales of some of the recently launched smartphones. Mobile companies, too, are introducing exchange offers on new phones with heavy discounts. And some with no-cost EMIs. Provided you make the purchase in a flash sale. Here we give you a list of smartphones that are worth buying this flash season.

REDMI NOTE 4

Xiomi Redmi Note 4 sports all-metal body and is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 and is powered by a 4100mAh non removable battery and comes with a 5.5 inch HD display. Note 4 comes packed with 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. On the camera front, Redmi Note 4 supports 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Xiaomi Redmi smartphone starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Note 4 price is at Rs. 10,999, and 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. Redmi Note 4 will be on flash sale during March end on Flipkart.

ONEPLUS 3T

OnePlus 3T sports minimalist all-metal build, bold Gunmetal color and premium space-grade aluminum alloy in a sleek design. OnePlus is powered by 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. The OnePlus 3T is available with up to 128GB of storage and packs 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The handset supports 5.5-inch AMOLED display with full-HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. There’s a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone socket on the bottom. OnePlus 3T also handles 4K video and supports 16-megapixel rear camera has an f/2.0 aperture and can capture RAW images. There’s also Optical Image Stabilisation for good colour reproduction. The smartphone also has a16-megapixel from camera with fast shutter speed and a snappy autofocus. OnePlus 3T is on flash sale on Amazon at Rs 29,999 with no EMI cost.

IPHONE 6

iPhone 6 has flat edges and sharp angles and has a smooth curve at its edges with a sleek design. Apple iPhone 6 comes with A8 processor and also has a separate co-processor- M8 for sensor input. The handset runs on iOS 10 operating system with 1.84GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor, 1GB RAM, 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM. It supports 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours. The smartphone supports Touch ID technology that securely access iPhone with the perfect password or with fingerprint sensor. iPhone 6 has a bigger multi touch display with higher contrast at wider viewing angles. It supports 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera. iPhone 6 is on flash sale on Amazon at Rs 28,999.

LENOVO VIBE K5 NOTE

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note sports an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and Mali-T860 GPU and comes with 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The handset features 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. On the camera front, K5 note comes with 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF with 5-pieces Composite Lens and 8-megapixel from camera with fixed focus. The second SIM slot of this dual SIM phone accepts either a nano SIM card or a microSD Memory Card. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note is on a flashsale on Flipkart with the exchange offer via which the buyer can get up to Rs 12,500 discount. K5 Note is priced at Rs 13,449.

GOOGLE PIXEL

Google Pixel features unlimited storage for all your photos and videos. Google Pixel is the first phone with the Google Assistant built in. If we talk about the design of the phone, Pixel has a seamless glass-aluminum body. Google Pixel is powered by 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel packs a 12.3-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The phone comes with 5” full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels AMOLED display, with oleophobic coating and RGB Notification Light. The Google Pixel runs Android 7.1 and is powered by a 2770mAh non removable battery. Google Pixel features Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G. Google Pixel is on a flash sale on Flipkart with the exchange offer through which the buyer can get a discount of up to Rs 13,000. Google Pixel is priced at Rs 57,000.