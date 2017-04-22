Selfie-ready smartphones and a new reason to smile

We are in an age where, whether there is an occasion or not, everyone still wishes to photograph the moment. People buy smartphones that double up as high-performance cameras. The smartphone industry has also started focusing more on manufacturing devices that can appeal to not just amateurs, but also to professional photographers. Of late, special attention has been given to front cameras in high-end phones, which boast top level optics to make that selfie really shine. Many brands have launched specialised selfie smartphones, where the main attraction is the front camera and its features, with the other specifications of the phone more or less sidelined. In this article, we present to you some such camera-centric smartphones that every selfie lover or a photography enthusiast would love to invest in.

GIONEE A1

Gionee A1 is a selfie sufficient smartphone that features LED flash that makes the user look clear and bright even at night or not-so lit up places. The handset features 16MP front camera with f/2.0 Aperture, 5MP lens and 2.0 µm Pixel size. Gionee A1 camera also comes with phase detection autofocus technology which helps to get a crystal clear photo. The primary camera of the Gionee A1 is 13MP with f/2.0 Aperture, 5P Lens, 1.12 µm Pixel size. The handset is also capable of capturing low-light photos and videos. It also has inbuilt Face Beauty 2.0 app that enhances selfies and video calls. The device runs on Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat with Helio P10 - 2.0GHz Octa Core Processor. The device comes with 5.5- inch Full HD IPS with 2.5D Curved edge display, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 PPI pixel density. It is protected from scratches by Gorilla Glass Protection and supports a metallic body design. Gionee A1 is priced at Rs 19,999.

OPPO F3 PLUS

Oppo F3 plus is a dual selfie camera smartphone which enables users to take solo pictures as well as includes a features to click group pictures. One of the dual cameras is 16MP and other is 8MP with 120 degree wide angle camera. The device comes with 16MP rear camera that features Sony IMX398 sensor. The 1/2.8 inch sensor features extra wide F1.7 aperture and the rear camera offers focusing speed, noise detection and low-light performance. Oppo F3 camera also uses dual phase detection autofocus technology which helps users to capture sharp pictures in low light. The device runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow OS on 1.9GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8976 Pro octa-core processor. The handset sports 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memopry expandable up to 256 GB. It also supports 6-inches INCELL Full HD touchscreen with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The device also comes with advanced fingerprint reader with hydrophobic membrane to detect even moist fingers. Oppo F3 Plus is priced at Rs 31,990.

VIVO V5 PLUS

VivoV5 plus’s major focus is on the selfie camera. Vivo sports dual front camera which gives a perfect selfie even in the dark. The 20MP front camera features 1/2.78” Sensor Size, f/2.0 Aperture, 5P Lens System and Sony IMX376 image sensor. The 8MP front camera captures depth of field perfectly. 20MP+8MP front camera creates a bokeh effect comparable to large aperture DSLR cameras. The V5 Plus’s Moonlight Selfie creates the lighting effects of a professional photography studio. Vivo also features Face Beauty Mode that makes the picture radiant. Vivo V5 plus comes with 16MP primary camera which helps users to take high quality pictures. The handset comes with 5.5 inch FHD IPS In-cell capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density. Vivo V5 plus runs on Android v6.0 Marshmallow Funtouch OS 3.0 operating system with 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa core processor and supports 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. Vivo V5 plus is priced at Rs 28,980.

MOTO X STYLE

Moto X Style is one of the Motorola smartphone that is selfie oriented. The handset sports 21MP primary camera with zero shutter lag and CCT flash along with a 5MP front camera comes with a flash. The device also supports 4K video recording. Moto X Style is powered by Android operating system with 1.8GHz MSM8992 hexa core processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB. It also comes with 5.65-inch TFT HD capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2560 pixels resolution. Moto X Style is priced at Rs 14,999.