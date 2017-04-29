Smooth and secure browsing experience with ad blockers

Online advertisements or pop-ups can be a source of great annoyance on the Internet. Even though some advertisements are entertaining, most remain just what they’re meant to be — intrusive marketing strategies. Such advertisements are also a concern for privacy since they can carry tracking cookies or advertising trackers. Then there are those malicious adware that infect computers. In order to protect our devices from this menace, most of us rely on ad-blockers, which enable one to block all unwanted advertisements and pop-ups. But which ones to go for? Here, we bring to you a list of top-performing ad blockers that significantly improve your browsing experience.

ADGUARD

Adguard ad blocker blocks all kinds of advertisements on web pages and social media sites such as Facebook, Youtube and others. Adguard also secures the user’s computer from any malware attack or phishing by using browsing security module which blocks access to fraudulent and malicious websites. This adblocker effectively speeds up the page loading and saves bandwidth by blocking pop-up windows on the web pages. Adguard also specializes in blocking spyware, adware and dialer installers. Adguard also supports Anti-Adblock scripts which reads the scripts off the website and instantly blocks online advertisements and pop ups thereby giving the user a smooth browsing experience. Adguard adblocker is supported by windows, Mac OS X, GNU, LINUX and Android.

ADBLOCK PLUS

Adblock Plus is an adblocker extension that allows users to block ads, disable tracking and block domains that are known to spread malware. This adblocker uses filters that users can choose from to block unwanted pop ups. Adblock Plus is a lot like a manual adblocker as it does not block anything itself until the user tells it what to block by adding external filter lists. This filter list is an extensive set of rules which tell adblock plus which element on the particular website has to be blocked. Adblock plus also disables user’s tracking so that no website or advertising agency can track your browsing history or online activity. This adblocker also provides protection from malware attack by blocking virus oriented domains. Adblock plus also has disable buttons on social media websites and it also ensures that social networks cannot create a profile based on the websites the user visits. Adblock Plus is supported by Android, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Maxthon, Opera, Safari and Yandex.

GHOSTERY

Ghostery is a security-related browser, privacy extension and mobile browser application that blocks HTTP request and blocks third party tracking scripts that are used by web pages to collect data on user behavior. Ghostery speeds up the page, eliminates cutters and protects user’s data from any misuse by the website. This adblocker also informs its users as to which companies are tracking them and gives them tools to block such tracking companies. It also detects all tracking packages and blocks them. Ghostery also allows users to block the offending trackers and significantly speeds up browsing speed. It also helps users to have control over their data and browsing by informing about different types of trackers and how they might impact user’s browsing experience. Ghostery is supported by Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Safari, iOS, Android and Firefox for Android.

HTTPS EVERYWHERE

HTTPS Everywhere is an open source browsing extension which automatically makes the websites use the more secure gateaway HTTPS connection instead of using HTTP connection. This adblocker protects against any kind of surveillance, account hijacking and censorship. It also features SSL observatory which analyses public key certificates to determine if certificate authorities have been compromised and if the user is vulnerable to malware or any kind of virus attacks. HTTPS Everywhere basically secures your network connection and blocks all kinds of malicious ads and pop ups which may harm your computer. HTTPS Everywhere is supported by Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera.

AD MUNCHER

Ad Muncher filters website data and blocks unwanted advertisements, links, images, sounds and various other scripts. Users can remove or add filters according to their comfort. Some of the filters include — remove links to URL; remove images with URL; block retrieval of URL; remove scripts with text; remove tables with text. Users can also replace sections of a website with their own content by using Replace text filters. Users can set up parameters and block pop ups, remove music and sound, background images, colored scroll bars, bookmark scripts, automatic reloads, window resizing, browser status bar changes and even address icons. Ad Muncher is supported on Internet Explorer, Chrome, Opera and Mozilla Firefox.

