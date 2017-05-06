The complete app pack for the urban, on-the-go user

New mobile apps are flooding the Internet every day. And they are becoming indispensable to our online experience. But if most apps are simply different models and means of getting the same job done, there are a few that you just can’t do without. Today, a well-equipped smartphone, with all the right apps, can guarantee your smooth passage through the day. From booking online tickets and hotel rooms to taxi apps and online music services, some of today’s top-grossing apps have become an integral part of our online experience. They make our day-to-day transactions easy to conduct, not just in virtual sphere, but in the real world. Apps have come to rule the online landscape, and it’s no wonder that programming mobile apps remains among the most lucrative and competitive business endeavours in the IT industry. Presented below is a list of some the biggest players in this field, who have made our time’s most enduring mobile software that the average Internet user in India swears by.

AMAZON

Amazon is a shopping app where one can shop various products like clothes, accessories, electronics, grocery, home appliances low end products like USB, power bank, phone cases and more. Amazon has different retail websites for the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, Japan, China, India, and Mexico. Amazon derives many of its sales from third-party sellers who sell products on Amazon. Amazon has also developed a customer base of around 30 million people. Amazon comes up every year with its annual sale which offers best products at best prices.

OYO ROOMS

Oyo Rooms is an Indian hotel brand that owns and operates as well as aggregates standardised hotel rooms. It currently operates in more than 250 Indian cities and in Malaysia. The user can get the services of comfortable hotel rooms at a low cost, where one can have the full value of money. The Oyo rooms app must be installed into every travelers phone. The app will help to book rooms well in advance and within the budget.

UBER

Moving from one place to another, one can find all the facilities and secure taxi in the shortest possible time through the Uber App. A tracking based cab facility which is very useful for commuters who would like to travel in a comfortable and secure way. Uber gives its customers the facility of travelling from one destination to another at the cheapest price. Uber app also offers its customer options to travel solo or travel by sharing the cab or travel with six people in a bigger cab. User can book cabs through the app and avail offers and discounts too. Uber app helps the user to get the air conditioned cab within minutes.

ZOMATO

Anyone looking to order delicious and affordable food from the nearest restaurant, sitting in at home, and in a very short time, one must make sure to have a Zomato app in their phone. Zomato offers all types of cuisine from different restaurants. It is the only app where the user can review the restaurant and read through honest reviews and ratings and choose the restaurant they wish to eat at. It currently operates in 23 countries, including India, Australia and the United States. It provides information and reviews on restaurants, including images of menus and food especially when the restaurant does not have its own website. User can order food online and get their food within few minutes.

PAYTM

Paytm app is a quick payment app. If one needs to pay anyone across the city or country within a short period of time, and then the app like Paytm are a must to have money securely placed in the digital form. The Paytm Wallet app enables users to book air tickets and taxis, recharge mobile balance, and payment of DTH, broadband and electricity bills among others, money transfer feature is not available for desktop users and is only available for mobile users. Users can also pay for fuel at Indian Oil Petrol pumps and buy movie tickets at PVR Cinemas and recharge their metro cards through the wallet.

SAAVN

Saavn is a music streaming app for all who love to listen to music while travelling, working out and more. Users can stream Bollywood, English, Hindi, and Indian regional songs, music, radio stations, and exclusive audio programming in just one click. Users can listen to their favorite Indian and International artists, make and share playlists or listen to expertly curated playlists, or play online radio for any mood, genre, song, or artist.