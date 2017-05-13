Indian firms head to media event in S’pore

CommunicAsia and BroadcastAsia 2017 will be held in Singapore from 23-25 May 2017. Major trends such as smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, big data analytics, cloud, virtual reality, TV Everywhere and IP Broadcasting are key highlights at this year’s events. 24 Indian companies will participate at Asia’s largest industry events for ICT and Broadcasting.

At CommunicAsia, the Telecom Equipment & Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) will lead the India Pavilion for the seventh consecutive year, with participating companies showcasing their latest innovations in cloud, digital enterprise and wireless solutions. Overall, Indian companies participating at CommunicAsia2017 include Adishwar, Birla Cable, CDN Software Solutions, Elcom Innovations, Elcom Systems, Ennovations Techserv, Globetek, Indus Net Technologies, JMA Wireless, Manage Engine, Neosoft Technologies, Pragati, Raj Enterprises, Tata Communications, Welcome Innovation and Zoho Corporation.

Rounding up India’s participation once again this year Shri Rakesh Kumar Bhatnagar, Director General, TEPC says, “Government of India is implementing Digital India, BharatNet, Startup and Stand-up India. Digital India seeks to transform India into an empowered society. Indian exporters have developed products and solutions which are more relevant for ASEAN market. TEPC has submitted project proposals on Digital Connectivity to ASEAN countries. CommunicAsia is one such platform that can help us in driving this transformative change that the country is experiencing. Bringing together emergent players from all around Asia, CommunicAsia2017 is gathering the biggest names in technology and innovation that can enable rapid digital transformation in Asia. Over the years, the impact of technology has been profound, not just in making our lives easier, but also in approach to the way we carry out tasks. Hence we feel that such participation in a global diaspora shall enrich our learning skills. We are extremely happy to be a part of CommunicAsia for another year. ”

1700 exhibitors from 58 countries and 38 international pavilions will present an ecosystem of the latest technologies and innovations companies and governments need to keep up with in this digital era. CommunicAsia and BroadcastAsia 2017 will span 65,000 sqm across Marina Bay Sands and Suntec Singapore, and is expected to receive 48,000 attendees.

Guardian 20 spoke to Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, Tata Communications, Amit Sinha Roy about how Tata Communications are helping in building Smart cities and he said, “What we presented today is the capability that we have from the Tata Communication on the provider side so when people talk about fifth generation 3G, 4G, 5G is the last mileage. That’s what basically devices connect onto. At Tata Communication our capabilities are there from the backend in terms of 200 plus thousand kilometers fiber cabling that we have around the world. That allows us to have connectivity across 100 of countries so we power the network leveraging our wide reach globally. In smart cities, you will see IOT being there to control various things- it could be street lighting, security, traffic management, safety, health so IOT and other technologies help automate and connect them.”