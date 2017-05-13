Smartphones that are now ready to break new ground in mobile tech

Smartphone industry is growing with each passing year. And every month we see big companies unveiling their gadgets on global forums or launching their latest, high-tech models step by step in different countries. There is also tough competitive spirit that prevails in this industry, as every manufacturer wants to be the best in the world. Technologically, too, the smartphone industry has reached new heights. New devices are packed with the latest features, cutting-edge designs and smart technology. Here, we bring to you some of the top smartphone launches that are slated for the month of May.

XIAOMI MI6

Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core CPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM with 5.15 Inch 1920 x 1080 pixels screen. The device runs on MIUI 8 OS and supports 5.15 inch of display size. Mi 6 comes with the sleek design and sports 3D curved glasses on all the four sides. The handset comes with the dual camera with optical zoom. The 2X optical lossless zoom takes clear distant photos, creates depth of field during a portrait mode and 4-axis OIS takes crystal clear shots even under the low light. It supports 12 megapixel wide-angle lens and 12 megapixel telephoto lens and 8 megapixel front camera. Xiomi Mi6 is priced at Rs 23,990.

NOKIA 8

Nokia 8 is a dual camera phone which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The handset supports 5.7-inch qHD IPS LCD Multi touch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels at a pixel density of 515 pixels per inch. The display screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Scratch Resistant display. The device comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 and 128 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 7.0 OS and supports connectivity options — GPS, HotSpot, NFC, Wifi, Bluetooth. On the camera front, the rear camera is a 24 MP shooter with Auto Focus, Face Detection, HDR, Panorama Mode, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, Digital Zoom, Video Recording and the Front selfie camera is capable of shooting 12 MP selfies. Nokia 8 is priced at Rs 33,990.

ONE PLUS 5

One Plus 5 features a solid metal display and has a slim design and also supports 5.5 inch display screen and Optic AMOLED touchscreen. The handset is powered by 2.45GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with 6GB of RAM and pack 64GB of internal storage which is not expandable. The device runs on Android 7.0 and sports 3600mAh non removable battery. One Plus 5 has got a Fingerprint sensor too. On the camera front, One Plus 5 features 12-megapixel rear camera and 8 megapixel front camera. It also comes with the connectivity options — Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and USB OTG. One Plus 5 is priced at Rs 33,000 approximately.

SONY XPERIA XZS

Sony Xperia XZs features 5.2-inch Full HD triliminos display Corning Gorilla Glass with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution, 424 ppi pixel density and 16M color support. The device runs on Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz Kryo Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 quad core processor, Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. Xperia XZs comes with the new Motion Eye Camera which has memory stacked within the image sensor. The device sports 19MP rear camera with triple image sensing technology, predictive hybrid autofocus, 960 FPS super slow motion videos, predictive capture, 0.5 sec quick launch and capture, anti-distortion shutter, HDR photo, X8 digital zoom, steady shot with intelligent active mode, 4k recording and 13MP front selfie camera. Sony Xperia XZs is priced at Rs 51,990.

HTC U 11

HTC U 11 features 5.5 inch Quad HD display resolution with 565ppi pixel density and supports Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device runs on Android v7.1 Nougat operating system with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. It also comes with a new feature ‘Edge Sense’ that allowed users to perform functions by swiping or tapping the edge. On the camera front, the handset supports 12-megapixel UltraPixel camera and 16-megapixel Selfie camera. It also comes with features IP57 Water Resistant, HTC BoomSound, Fingerprint Scanner, WiFi, 4G, LTE and NFC. HTC U 11 is priced at Rs 40,000 approximately.