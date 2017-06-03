Computing gets a new boost with these top-shelf laptops

Laptops have become necessary accessories of day-to-day living. Urban professionals in particular can’t do without a souped-up machine that crunches numbers with as much ease as rendering the minutest of pixels. Keeping up with the rising demand for high-performance laptops across the world, top tech brands continue to introduce new and updated computers every few months in all market segments. From hybrids to ultrabooks, from clamshell notebooks to traditional laptops, the variety on the shelves is enough to confuse even the experts. So here’s something to help narrow down your options: five best laptops of 2017.

DELL XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 is a compact Ultrabook with virtually borderless infinity display which maximizes screen space by squeezing it to 13-inch display into an 11 inch frame. The device runs on 6th generation intel core i5 processor and also comes with 4GB, 8GB or 16GB Dual Channel memory at 1866MHz. The XPS 13 is made out of single block of aluminum for a sturdy, durable chassis in a beautiful design. The battery life of the XPS 13 is pretty good as battery can last long upto 18 hours. This Ultrabook also features a single cable connection for power, Ethernet, audio and video. The touch pad of the device prevents jumping and floating cursors, while accidental activation prevention puts a stop to unintentional clicks when palm hits the touch pad. XPS 13 also features widescreen HD webcam with dual array digital microphones. Dell XPS 13 is priced at Rs 1,29,699.

HP SPECTRE X360 15

HP spectre X360 15 is the thinnest laptop which weighs only 1.1 kg. X360 15 is made out of Carbon fiber and aluminum and two-tone finish look that gives the device a luxurious look. The design also features durable and scratch resistant edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 4 display. The laptop comes with the full HD IPS display which gives its users crisp picture and ultra-wide viewing angles experience. HP Audio Boost gives users the maximum volume with outstanding clarity and dynamic sound. It also comes with 360-degree hinge, letting users flip the device according to the comfort. This spectre laptop is powered with hybrid battery as four polymer battery cells are distributed throughout the device in order to maximize the battery capacity in this ultra-thin design, enabling to work longer on a single charge. It also features backlit keyboard and glass trackpad. HP spectre X360 13 is priced at Rs 1,33,290.

SAMSUNG CHROMEBOOK PRO

Samsung Chromebook Pro is a hybrid laptop which is a 12.3-inch Chromebook which have a 360-degree convertible design with a 3:2 screen suited for slates. The lightweight Chromebook Pro packs power with a fast and efficient Intel Core m3 processor which can easily run 3D games, video editing programs, and other advanced software. The hybrid comes with the sleek metal body with a full-size keyboard and trackpad. Chromebook pro features a stunning Quad HD display made of durable Gorilla Glass 3 which gives widescreen viewing and the portrait tablet experience. It also comes with Headphone Out (combination of headphone and microphone), Microphone In, USB Ports, Sleep-and-Charge USB, Multi Card Slot, Touch Pad, built-in pen and Spill Resistant. Samsung Chromebook Pro is priced at Rs 35,000.

RAZER BLADE

Razer Blade is a gaming laptop powered by 7th Gen Intel Core i7 Quad Core processor. It also features NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 graphics for a powerful gaming performance. It also comes with two display options- Full HD and 4K UHD, 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory, PCIe-based SSD storage up to 1TB, and Killer Networking technology. It is made out of thin and light 0.70 unibody aluminum chassis which makes it look classy. Razer Blade is armed with the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, powered by the ultra-fast, power-efficient NVIDIA Pascal GPU architecture. The advanced GeForce GTX 1060 GPU is created with high-speed FinFET technology and supports DirectX 12 features. It also features full HD IPS matte display and 3840 x 2160 4K UHD touch display. Razer Blade also features anti-ghosting keyboard with backlit keys. The Razer BlackWidow remap keys, create macros, personalize lighting effects, and even sync up with other Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals. The Thunderbolt 3 technology also brings Thunderbolt to USB-C at speeds up to 40 Gbps. Razer Blade is priced at Rs 1,22,528.

SAMSUNG NOTEBOOK 9 PRO

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is the hybrid laptop powered with turbo-boosted Intel Core i7 processor and 256GB of SSD storage. It also comes with Full HD 4K display and a glare-resistant coating. The Real Time HDR features add clarity, detail, and accuracy to images in any lighting condition. Notebook 9 Pro also features premium aluminum chassis that protects against any damages. The laptop is equipped with the latest GTX950 graphics card and dynamic quad-speaker system for a premium multimedia experience. It is loaded with four built-in two way speakers for a better sound quality. Notebook 9 Pro features Samsung Link 2.0 which allows sharing files between Notebook 9 Pro, Galaxy smartphone and Smart TV with ease. It also comes with built-in S pen, backlit keyboard, Headphone Out and Sleep-and-Charge USB. Samsung Notebook 9 pro is priced at Rs 80,000 approx.