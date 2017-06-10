These upcoming titles will push gaming to new heights

The Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 is just round the corner, and we are expecting some big launches to be made at the event. Nevertheless, gaming enthusiasts have already seen some of the biggest new releases of the year in the past five months. Both the major platforms, Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s XBox, have given their customers a lot to look forward to in terms of upcoming titles. And Nintendo, the erstwhile great, itself has made a comeback with the Switch. All in all, it looks like this year will be a fruitful one for gamers, which our list below, of the most anticipated games of 2017, makes more than evident.

INJUSTICE 2

Injustice 2 is developed by renowned studio, NetherRealm and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. PS4 game Injustice 2 continues the epic cinematic story introduced in Injustice: Gods Among Us as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together while struggling against those who want to restore Superman’s regime. In the midst of the chaos, a new threat will appear that will put Earth’s existence at risk. Gamers will be able to play from the biggest DC roster ever offered in a fighting game, from classic fan favourites such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl and Aquaman, to astonishing new villains like Atrocitus and Gorilla Grodd. The in game battles will take place across arenas with iconic locations such as Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis. The Ultimate Edition of the Game is priced for Rs. 6,999.

TEKKEN 7

Tekken 7 is a PS4 fighting game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the ninth installment in the Tekken series. The game mainly focuses on 1-on1 battle. This series of the game will answer why Heihachi is trying to kill his grandson Jin and why Heihachi threw his son Kazuya off a cliff when he was a child and the origins of the Devil Gene, among other Tekken mysteries. The game’s story will be much darker than ever before. It is powered by the Unreal Engine 4, which has set new benchmark for visually interesting graphics. The first, Rage Art, allows the player to execute critical attacks that deal roughly 30% damage depending on the character once their health bar is critical, in exchange for inactivating the normal attack power increase. The second, Power Crush, lets the player continue their attacks even while being hit by the enemy, although they would still receive the damage dealt by the enemy’s attacks. Tekken 7 is priced at Rs 3,369.

NEED FOR SPEED: PAYBACK

Need For Speed: Payback is an open world racing game developed by Ghost Games, and published by Electronic Arts for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is the twenty-third installment in the Need for Speed series. Payback has three playable characters, which have different set of skills to perform. The game is focused on action driving and will have the three main characters working together to pull off action movie like sequences. Payback also has five different car classes: Race, Off-Road, Drift, Drag, and Runner. Need For Speed: Payback is priced at Rs 5,000.

SNIPER ELITE 4

Sniper Elite 4 is a tactical shooter stealth video game developed by Rebellion Developments. The sequel to Sniper Elite III, the game was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sniper Elite 4 continues the series’ World War Two heritage by transporting players across the beautiful Italian peninsula, from sun-drenched Mediterranean coastal towns, to colossal Nazi mega structures, daunting forests and giddying mountain monasteries inspired by Monte Cassino. Covert agent and elite marksman Karl Fairburne fight alongside the brave men and women of the Italian Resistance to help free their country from the yoke of Fascism, and defeat a terrifying new threat with the potential to halt the Allied fightback in Europe before it’s even begun. Sniper Elite 4 combines genre-defining ballistics, breathless emergent stealth, and gripping third person action across the largest and most diverse environments ever seen in a Sniper Elite game. Sniper Elite 4 is priced at Rs 2,900.

CALL OF DUTY: WW2

Call Of Duty: WW2 is a shooter video game developed by Sledgehammer Games, and published by Activision for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer engages players in grounded, fast-paced combat across World War II’s most iconic locations. Call of Duty: WWII focuses on the actions of a squad from 1944 to 1945 in the European theater of conflict, at a time when the Allied forces were starting to gather strength on their march into Germany. The campaign will cover fighting in occupied France, Belgium, and across the Rhine into Germany. Call Of Duty: WW2 is priced at Rs 4,000.