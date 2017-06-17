Experience the virtual world in real settings with AR apps

Augmented Reality (AR) has been around for years but it really took off globally after the launch of the popular mobile game Pokémon Go. Today, AR has become something of a buzzword in the world of technology. Your average consumer is now curious to know more about it, just as developers and business houses have committed themselves to make use of AR for marketing purposes. To put it simply, AR involves the introduction of virtual elements into the real, physical world. It merges the two spheres, the real and virtual, making use of computer graphics, video and GPS technology. The easiest way to experience AR is through smartphone apps. There’s of course Pokémon Go to get you started. But for a more complete experience of this technology, you may want to sample some of the AR-enabled apps presented here in the following list.

GAMOOZ

Gamooz is an interactive book platform based on Augmented Reality where user can scan pictures or page of the book with the GAMOOZ logo and the pages or picture will come alive on the smartphone or tab. Publishers can also add video, audio, quizzes, interactive exercises for their users through the app. Through Gamooz users can access into more content and get interacted by getting more information about the book or the novel they are reading. Publishers can also know who their readers are, which geography they belong to, and what are their likes and dislikes. Gamooz is available on Android and iOS.

INKHUNTER

Tattoos are one kind of art form which all youngster look into to get inked but is always confused with the design. With the inkhunter app user can try any tattoo in real time. The app projects any tattoo design, on any part of user’s body to let user see how it will look. User can check out tattoo from different angles. User can also add their creativity into the tattoo by using the edit tool of the app. Inkhunter is available on Android and iOS.

THEODOLITE

Theodolite is a multi-function viewfinder for iPhone and iPod touch that combines a compass, two-axis inclinometer, rangefinder, GPS, map, nav calculator, tracker, and geo-tag photo/video camera into one indispensable app. The app is of great use during hiking, boating, hunting, golf, outdoor sports, sightseeing, navigation, and finding your way around. Theodolite is used extensively by surveyors, geologists, architects, engineers, competitive sportsmen, first responders, military personnel, and search and rescue workers around the world. Theodolite lets user take geo-tagged camera images, screenshots, movies, and screen movies directly from the app, with 2X and 4X digital zoom and fast buffered saves. User can choose to overlay geographical data, time, date, and custom notes directly on photos and movies for later reference.

AR INVADERS

AR Invaders app is a classic alien invasion game theme into the 21st century with an augmented reality twist. Users join the Earth’s Resistance Forces to hold back the aliens ships that are attacking our cities, forests, beaches and deserts - wherever they are, they are coming. This app features user to stand up and fight in 360 degree mode, or sit down for 180 degree mode, build an army with friends in multiplayer mode and defend Earth against 9 invasions with increasing difficulty. AR Invaders is available on Android and iOS.

WIKITUDE WORLD BROWSER

Wikitude World Browser App is a mobile AR technology provider that provides location based augmented reality experiences. The app scans user’s surroundings such as geo-referenced content using the camera and the device’s sensors and provides information about the places nearby. The app scans nearby hotels, café, parks, and museums in reference to the term of search. The app uses Compass, Accelerometer, GPS and Camera to run the application. Wikitude World Browser App is available on Android and iOS.

LAYER

Layer app connects digital world with the real world. Through this app user can scan print materials with enhanced layer and can interact with the extra digital content along with the scanned content that appears on the screen. User can see their magazines, novels or any printed material come alive with this app. User can also buy items directly through mobile shopping links. User can also browse and view thousands of Geo Layers to find stuff nearby, like ATMs, restaurants, historical locations and much more. User can connect with links to web content and share items on social media. Layer app is available on Android and iOS.

GHOST SNAP

Ghost Snap is an AR camera app that allows users to experience horror scenes while moving in the real world. User has to use the camera to move around and the app makes it seem like the user is moving in a horror scene. This is a high tense augmented reality app that gets tensed amidst the horror scene. It might seem like a battle of survival while user trying to get out of the scary horror experience. But, the path is endless, you continue to experience more and more horror as it advance. It also includes horror sounds while moving through the house which is a horror scene. Ghost Snap app is available on Android and iOS.