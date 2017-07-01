Projectors that give 4K boost to the home-theatre experience

Large-screen televisions are passé. For those who appreciate the finer details of life and are always looking to get the ‘bigger picture’, the entertainment gadget of choice has to be the projector. All you need is a projector and a bare wall, and watching a movie or a game of football can become a larger-than-life experience. Even gamers have taken to linking up their rigs with high-speed projectors to enhance the feel of the gameplay. A number of 1080p or 4K-ready projectors are now available in the market, which, although on the whole more expensive than LED TVs, can prove to be a great investment and an invaluable add-on to your home entertainment system. Here are some of our picks from 2017.

BenQ HT3050

BenQ HT3050 is a 3D 1080p projector that uses the colour palette featuring 15,000:1 contrast, premium RGBRGB Color Wheel and ISFccc Certified Rec. 709 cinematic color reproduction. The cinematic colour technology uses optimal colour to bring out the high resolution images and sharp and crisp visuals to the screen. The projector also features SmartEco technology for energy conservation and auto standby mode to save energy and lamp life. It comes with 20-watt stereo speaker built inside resonant sound chambers which powered by BenQ CinemaMaster Audio and Enhancer. The user also has the ease of side projection with 2D keystone. BenQ HT3050 is priced at Rs 2,17,323.

Optoma HD142X

Optoma HD142X is a 1080p Home Theater Projector featuring 3000 lumens, 1920 x 1080 Full HD Resolution, 1.1x Zoom, sRGB support, and 23,000:1 contrast ratio. It also comes with built-in 10W speaker and is powered by REC.709 and REC.709b color space. The major plus point of the projector is its 3D content that includes 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles. The projector also support 144Hz rapid refresh rate provides smooth, flicker-free images. The images through the projector are automatically adjusted to lamp output based on the brightness information of each frame. It also have a extended lamp life of 8000 hours. It also features digital media interface with the support for MHL v1.2-enabled HDMI ports and is compatible with MHL devices such as Optoma’s HDCast Pro, Roku Streaming Stick and Smart Phones which connect directly to the projector to play music and video, view pictures and other user generated digital media content. Optoma HD142X is priced at Rs 99,990.

PowerLite Home Cinema 1440

PowerLite Home Cinema 1440 is a home theater projector features 4400 lumens of color brightness and 4400 lumens of white brightness and Up to 3x Higher Colors Brightness. It also features 3LCD, 3-chip technology for brilliant images with true-to-life color. It also stream 1080p content and mirror mobile device with MHL and the latest in connectivity. It also comes with built-in speaker, DMI audio and video connection, for HD quality with just one cable. PowerLite Home Cinema 1440 is priced at Rs 11,848.

Sony VPLHW40ES

Sony VPLHW40ES is best for cinematic experience which is packed with professional technology, including advanced SXRD panels and Reality Creation for an incredibly sharp, crystal clear picture. It also features 1700 lumens colour brightness and motionflow technology for the super-fast response rate. It also features manual zoom lens with a 1.6x zoom ratio and wide lens shift range gives greater installation flexibility in any room size, even with high ceilings. It supports fan that exhaust positioned at the front of the projector. It also sports built-in transmitter for the 3D experience. Sony’s lamp control technology and rechargeable 3D glasses work together perfectly to establish vibrant, cinema-quality brightness levels on your favorite 3D movies and shows. The projector comes with picture calibration features which calibrate pictures in nine different modes. Sony VPLHW40ES is priced at Rs 1, 74,800.

LG PF1500

LG PF1500 is full HD Projector. LG PF1500 comes with magic remote and Sync Controllable Bluetooth. The projector provides with 1080P picture quality with 1400 ANSI high brightness, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine. With the innovative 1400 ANSI brightness, the projector offers clearer visibility. The100,000:1 contrast shows impressive white and black achromatic colours. The projector comes with LED light source that generates colour through red, green and blue separated light source which gives 114% vivid chromatic colour than conventional lamp projectors. It also comes with Triple XD engine which gives the essence technique Adjust picture more clearly to represents picture more naturally. LG PF1500 is priced at Rs 1,28,425.