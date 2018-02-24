One of the most visited cities in the world, Paris can charm anyone with its many tourist attractions. But if you stray a little beyond the tourism trail, you’ll find another, less glamorous version of Paris inhabited by rejects and oddballs, writes Vineet Gill.
After a recent visit to Bhutan, its isolated hamlets and dreamy landscapes, I now survey my Bhutanese memories with a sinking feeling, thanks to the morning’s supply of angry editorials on ‘Indian machinations’ in Bhutan echoing in my head, says Suranya Aiyar.
From being a nondescript fishing village only a few decades ago, Dubai has today emerged as a miracle megapolis, boasting the tallest building in the world as well as the world’s largest shopping mall. Fresh from a recent visit to the emirate, Vineet Gill writes about his Dubai experience.
Have you ever wished to experience an offbeat adventure but didn’t have the backbone to venture out for it? Well, even though I have been to the oddest of spots, explored cuisines and different ways of life and cultures, I have never had the desire to commit to something wild and uplifting.
Keith A. Gomes writes about his recent visit to the touristy paradise Mussoorie, which involved long walks along the crowded Mall Road, an acquaintance with the history of the local churches and cemeteries, as well as an unlikely brush with urban modernity.
On a trip to Manali one can discover mouth-watering delicacies, snow clad mountains that touch the sky, daunting upward drives, adventure sports like river rafting, and divine experiences among temples that are evidence of a rich history, writes Puja Sahani.
For Keith A. Gomes, trekking through the villages and valleys of Himachal Pradesh was a life-altering experience of waking up to sunrises, playing peek-a-boo with snow-capped mountain peaks and sleeping soundly to the lullabies of majestic waterfalls.