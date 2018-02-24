Travel

Getting a reality check on the streets and boulevards of imaginary Paris

Travel By VINEET GILL

One of the most visited cities in the world, Paris can charm anyone with its many tourist attractions. But if you stray a little beyond the tourism trail, you’ll find another, less glamorous version of Paris inhabited by rejects and oddballs, writes Vineet Gill.

19 August, 2017
Don’t ignore India’s natural and ancient kinship with Bhutan

Travel By SURANYA AIYAR

After a recent visit to Bhutan, its isolated hamlets and dreamy landscapes, I now survey my Bhutanese memories with a sinking feeling, thanks to the morning’s supply of angry editorials on ‘Indian machinations’ in Bhutan echoing in my head, says Suranya Aiyar.

22 July, 2017
Dreamscape Dubai

Travel By VINEET GILL

From being a nondescript fishing village only a few decades ago, Dubai has today emerged as a miracle megapolis, boasting the tallest building in the world as well as the world’s largest shopping mall. Fresh from a recent visit to the emirate, Vineet Gill writes about his Dubai experience.

1 April, 2017
Adrenalin rush: Immersive mountain biking trip from Siliguri to Gangtok

Travel By Puja Sahani

Have you ever wished to experience an offbeat adventure but didn’t have the backbone to venture out for it? Well, even though I have been to the oddest of spots, explored cuisines and different ways of life and cultures, I have never had the desire to commit to something wild and uplifting.

18 March, 2017
Urban comfort plus natural beauty: You are never far from home in Mussoorie

Travel By Keith Armando Gomes

Keith A. Gomes writes about his recent visit to the touristy paradise Mussoorie, which involved long walks along the crowded Mall Road, an acquaintance with the history of the local churches and cemeteries, as well as an unlikely brush with urban modernity.

4 March, 2017
Himalayan abode for travellers seeking thrills, serenity and cinematic views

Travel By Puja Sahani

On a trip to Manali one can discover mouth-watering delicacies, snow clad mountains that touch the sky, daunting upward drives, adventure sports like river rafting, and divine experiences among temples that are evidence of a rich history, writes Puja Sahani.

25 February, 2017

A silent retreat: Trekking from Tosh to Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh

Travel By Keith Armando Gomes

For Keith A. Gomes, trekking through the villages and valleys of Himachal Pradesh was a life-altering experience of waking up to sunrises, playing peek-a-boo with snow-capped mountain peaks and sleeping soundly to the lullabies of majestic waterfalls.

4 February, 2017
