Ranthambore’s first ever hotel gets a facelift

Way back in 1984, Jaskaur Meena, a farmer and an educationist took a courageous decision to enter into the hospitality sector and started the first hotel business in the area of Ranthambore. The hotel was named after her late son Anurag. This land which just had a temple back in 1984 and nothing else, no houses, just forest. Although being the first hotel in Ranthambore and a beginning of a new industry.

Jaskaur was the first lady to lead the hotel industry in the area and start a new era of tourism in Sawai Madhopur and went on becoming the first successful woman entrepreneur in Rajasthan.

She is a born farmer so half the present hotel’s land she used for agriculture and dairy in which she used to have organic produce and fresh milk supplied to the hotel.

The hotel business was a success. They had tourists from all around the world wanting to see the tiger. Archana and Rachana, two daughters of Jaskaur who supported the operations of the hotel.

Back then there were no hotels in Ranthambore except for the Taj (which was a hunting lodge). The Ranthambore forest had no boundaries and was right near the hotel’s doorstep.

They converted some desi dishes into international cuisines. In 2002 they did a renovation where we added 15 more rooms and gave better look to the property and as they had to always stay at the top of the game, so in 2008 they demolished the whole premises completely to the ground. They wanted the new hotel to reflect the Rajasthan’s beautiful culture and be one of the most experiential resorts in India. With the experience of 20 years, they designed the whole property from scratch.

Treehouse Anuraga Palace Hotel was ready in all its glorious architecture that you see today. Every touch, every artwork of it was completely handmade by Rachana with a story behind each one of them, she has given life into the property with her beautiful handmade decorative linen design, curtains, paintings and wall art. Starting from the lobby, which depicts the proceedings of traditional Rajasthani Baraat to the mother and child paintings in the corridor depicting their love for each other.

The “thikri work”, “blue pottery work”, “black pottery” with which the thematic rooms and suites are decorated with equipping them with all the modern luxury amenities differentiates this five-star hotel with the others.

As you step out of the room you get into this amazing courtyard with a different world altogether with traditional local Rajasthani music soothing your ears all the time. Hence, they had the name all the outlets in the hotel on traditional Indian Ragas. From extraordinary seven course meals on the Hindol Rooftop dining to dining in our Multi-cuisine Restaurant The Basant, the food, as our guests have expressed, is finger licking delicious.