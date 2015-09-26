Royal Mavericks, a New Delhi-based Royal Enfield motorcycle group, will host the Delhi edition of the worldwide event, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) 2015. The event aims to raise money to support the research in the field of prostate cancer. DGR takes place simultaneously in over 250 cities worldwide. The one-of-a-kind race was inspired from a single image, that of a suit-clad gentleman on a motorcycle. Participants are required to dress “dapper”: suits, tuxedos, bow ties and so on, to match their vintage machines. This year’s race is taking place today (27 September). The riders, all suited up, will converge at Vintage 31 Bistro & Cafe, and hit the road at 9 a.m., driving all the way over to Crowne Plaza hotel in Greater Noida. “Our main aim is to channelise the energy which our youth has towards social causes. We want to spread awareness about prostate cancer, a disease that causes 1,300 deaths worldwide every hour,” said Tarique Afaque, the founder of Royal Mavericks. Interested riders need to sign up by 8.30 a.m. at the registration desk.