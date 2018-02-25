Among a string of recent developments is the return of two key Baloch separatist leaders, Dr Jumma Khan Marri and Nawabzada Gazain Marri, from self-exile.
Guido Fawkes reveals declassified CIA files show American spies kept tabs on Jeremy Corbyn’s links to a Soviet-backed trade union called Fenastras.
For Baloch insurgent groups, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a sign of oppression, not development, they say.
ISI officials fear a possible assassination attempt against Azhar in the wake of recent terror strikes against the Indian establishment.
A new leaked report warns of a potential post-Brexit economic slowdown in the UK.
The group, Jamaat-ul-Fuqraa, first appeared in 2002 when it abducted and beheaded Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl .