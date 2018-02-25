World

Pak working aggressively to dilute Baloch struggle

World By AREEBA FALAK

Among a string of recent developments is the return of two key Baloch separatist leaders, Dr Jumma Khan Marri and Nawabzada Gazain Marri, from self-exile.

3 March, 2018

Agent Cob, the Oxfam scandal and KFC’s chicken crisis

World By ANTONIA FILMER

Guido Fawkes reveals declassified CIA files show American spies kept tabs on Jeremy Corbyn’s links to a Soviet-backed trade union called Fenastras.

25 February, 2018

Baloch leaders deny reports that they talked to China

World By AREEBA FALAK

For Baloch insurgent groups, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a sign of oppression, not development, they say.

25 February, 2018

Pak increases Masood Azhar’s security

World By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

ISI officials fear a possible assassination attempt against Azhar in the wake of recent terror strikes against the Indian establishment.

18 February, 2018

Gloomy Brexit leaks and daily politics

World By ANTONIA FILMER

A new leaked report warns of a potential post-Brexit economic slowdown in the UK.

10 February, 2018

Group planning terror attacks in U.S.: FBI report

World By ABHINANDAN MISHRA

The group, Jamaat-ul-Fuqraa, first appeared in 2002 when it abducted and beheaded Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl .

3 February, 2018

Auntie May goes to China

World By ANTONIA FILMER

3 February, 2018
