‘All Pashtuns want freedom from Pak’

To fight militants in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Pakistan had started Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan (predominantly Pashtun) which had become a pit-stop for various terrorist organisations. A large number of people had left North Waziristan already, but in 2014, once the war between terrorists and the Pakistan Army started in the region, the evacuation escalated manifold with international human rights organisations recognising over a million people who were displaced. These Internally Displaced People (IDPs) crossed over into Afghanistan, Khyber Pashtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan. Some of these Pashtun IDPs have now turned into “separatist leaders” who demand a separate “Pashtunistan”, which will consist of Khyber Pashtunkhwa and some Pashtun dominated border areas of Balochistan and Afghanistan. One such disheartened IDP, Imran.W (name changed), spoke to The Sunday Guardian. Excerpts:

Q. Say something about yourself.

A. My name is Imran.W (name changed) and I belong to Speen wam tehsil of the war affected North waziristan in occupied FATA. I am living in Afghanistan now, but my family is still in FATA. I am trying to bring them to Afghanistan. Once we all are safe here I am willing to publicly speak against Pakistan, but until then I am forced to protect my identity. I joined “Pukhtoon Students Federation” (PSF) in 2002 in D.I.Khan district of KP. I and my fellow students used to protest against Pakistan’s double game for providing safe havens to international terrorists in Waziristan. A lot of people I know were kidnapped and killed by ISI. I escaped and went to live in Karachi for a year and got admission in the University of Peshawar. On 6 Feburary 2015, I was elected as central chairman of PSF by the ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan. I escaped into Afghanistan in 2016 after receiving death threats.

Q. What is the nature of atrocities that you say your people have been facing?

A. We have been bombed by F-16s resulting in large scale civilian deaths. After Zarb-e-Azb, some rape cases have also been reported in Bakakhel camp for IDPs. The barbaric Pakistan army opened fire on IDPs and eight young men were killed and 11 injured in the camp. The people in villages have lost their properties. My family property, too, has been distributed by the Haqqani network. There are no schools for our children or health care facilities. The NGOs were sent away long back. But there were well-known centers for the treatment of the Taliban.

Q. The Pakistan Army has fought militants in FATA to oust them. Then why do you complain?

A. Since 9/11, Waziristan, Quetta and all other agencies of FATA are being used for regrouping and launching pads of Al-Qaeda and Taliban groups. The Pakistan Army helped them in doing so. Since 2004, over 4,000 elders and youth have been slaughtered in North and South Waziristan who belonged from Wazir, Mehsood and Dawar tribes. Military headquarters in Miranshah and military camp in Wana of South Waziristan were used as headquarters by Haqqani network where trainings centers were established for Talibans and financial assistance was directly and indirectly provided by Pakistan. Each and every action of the Pakistan army resulted in more power and space to Taliban. Pakistan was never fighting any war on terror. Pakistan’s military action can be termed as a process of “installation of army” in various parts of Waziristan to strengthen control and command on Durand line. Secondly, it was a process to propagate sentiments against the US-led international community. Thirdly, it was a process to change Pakistan’s strategy, not policy.

Q. Do you have significant proof to support your allegations?

A. It is all on the ground and the world knows about it. Besides Afghan Taliban, Al-Qaeda outfits and local Talibans, there was a dominant majority of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Lashkar-e-Jangvi and Saipa-e-Sahaba groups which are Punjab-based terrorist organisations. ANP members, including all other peace loving liberal and democratic people, were openly declared wajib-ul-qatal. Many of them were killed and dishonoured in prisons of Taliban, while the rest were forced to leave the occupied FATA. The international community must intervene and send their people on the ground to investigate what we are saying.

Q. Do all Pashtuns want “freedom” from Pakistan?

A. Yes. It is the beginning, so we have obvious challenges. We know what to do, but there are many obstacles. All Pashtuns will unite under one flag when they will see that Pashtunistan is no longer a far-fetched dream. There are Pashtuns in Pakistan army; we know they too will want to join the movement for a new beginning for Pashtuns. Unfortunately we are helpless. It is difficult without support from Afghanistan and India. But we have hope.