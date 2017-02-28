Queen launches 2017 UK-India Year of Culture

India’s national bird was projected onto Buckingham Palace on Monday evening to herald an auspicious beginning to the UK-India Year of Culture. The peacock with its tail fanned across the Palace façade had been designed by Studio Carrom, a cross cultural collaboration between London-based illustrator Priya Sundram and Bangalore-based designer Nia Thandapani, commissioned by the British Council and Indian High Commission. It was visible from all approaches to the Palace from 6pm on Monday night.

The reception was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in a golden Erdem dress, the Earl of Wessex, Princess Eugenie of York, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

The 2017 UK-India Year of Culture celebrates the profound cultural ties and the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence through a year-long programme of events and exhibitions taking place in both countries. The reception brought together the best of British and Indian culture and creativity, guests from the fields of performing arts, fashion, food, literature and sport including Kunal Nayyar, Sukshnder Shinda, Neha Kapur, Shaimak Davar, Ayesha Dharker, Kapil Dev, Rio Ferdinand, Anoushka Shankar, singer/songwriter Indiraa and Joe Wright.

Over the course of several visits, The Queen, His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh and the Royal Family have developed a personal affinity with India. Her Majesty's first state visit to India was in 1961, as the guest of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India. Her Majesty said: “To all in India, I bring a greeting of goodwill and affection from the British people. I hope that our visit will demonstrate to the world the respect and friendship which exists between Britain and India, and indeed all the countries which are joined together in the free partnership of the Commonwealth.” Her Majesty reflected “we were thrilled by the wonderful welcome which was given to us wherever we went by such great and friendly crowds.”

During the Changing of Guard ceremony, the Band of the Grenadier Guards played a selection of Indian themed music, including soundtracks from the movie “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Jai Ho

A special Indian themed menu of 5,000 canapes was served by the Royal Chefs working alongside chefs from Veeraswamy, which is the oldest surviving Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom and shares a 90th birthday with HM The Queen. Veeraswamy was opened in 1926 by Edward Palmer, a retired Indian Army officer, and the grandson of an English General and an Indian Princess.

On display were items from the Royal Collection from previous Royal Visits to India, Indian gifts and manuscripts from the Royal Library.

Alan Gemmell OBE, British Council Director, India, said: “It isn’t every day that you have the opportunity to project an image onto the façade of the Buckingham Palace. The peacock, both regal and dramatic, is the perfect metaphor for a year of incredible cultural events connecting UK and India. We hope it will delight Londoners and make them curious to find out more.”