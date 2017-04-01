May’s Britain ready to say bye-bye to Brussels

Sir Tim Barrow delivered Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter jettisoning the European Union, the Single Market and Customs Union, Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community to Donald Tusk, President of the European Council. Many in Westminster and the electorate celebrated, others in Scotland and some in Brussels felt chagrin at the conclusion of 46 years of mutual co-operation.

The Prime Minister intends to negotiate as one United Kingdom, taking due account of the specific interests of every nation and region in the UK. May aims to represent every person in the UK during the negotiations, every Remainer and Brexiteer, including the EU nationals who have made UK their home. May’s vision is that the shared values, interests and ambitions of each individual will bring everyone together as a country.

Mrs May tempered her request for trade and customs agreements with suggestions of a continuum of sharing British intelligence, which is far superior to that of the 27 remaining member states. This co-operation is essential so as not to weaken any partner in the fight against crime and terrorism. The PM’s letter was very specific about securing a comprehensive agreement with the minimum of disruption and maximum certainty of the outcomes. The Commission’s task is to prevent a loss of confidence in the Union and its administration, preventing some of the wobblier states from an exodus.

The response from the European Parliament was predictably prickly, stating that the European Commission would act in unity in defence of its 27 member states for their interests and for their integrity. The reply states that until UK leaves the European Union, it must fulfil all the obligations deriving from the Treaties, including budgetary contributions.

The response requires the following elements to be addressed:

The legal status of European Union citizens living or having lived in the UK and of UK citizens living or having lived in other Member States.

The settlement of financial obligations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The Union’s external border.

The clarification of the status of the United Kingdom’s international commitments taken as a Member of the European Union, given that the Union at 27 will be the legal successor of the Union at 28.

The legal certainty for legal entities and companies.

The designation of the Court of Justice of the European Union as the competent.

Both parties agree the transition should be conducted in good faith and

full transparency. It is hoped that a ratified satisfactory withdrawal agreement can be negotiated that will permit the UK to automatically exit the EU by 30 March 2019.