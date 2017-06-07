Former President Nasheed supports a fellow environmentalist

Zac Goldsmith is standing for re-election in the London Boroughs of Richmond Park and North Kingston. His HQ is humming with volunteers of ages from all over the world. On the streets his campaigners come from far and wide to canvas for him, including former President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives (2008-2012) who offered his support to a fellow environmentalist. Nasheed knocked on doors and conversed politely with voters in New Malden. Nasheed is a regular at Conservative Party Conferences and met up with Goldsmith in 2007. Nasheed believes in making the environment more of a commercial ethical issue, making renewable energy more efficient and financially viable. He admired an example in India where solar tariffs have undercut coal fuelled energy. Nasheed says the technology is available to ensure the same economic outcomes of high employment, low inflation and growth. He advocates political parties appoint a legislative agent to go to tender for smart technology and renewal energy pledges. He respects Sir Richard Branson, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson and Zac Goldsmith (former editor of The Ecologist) for their efforts to save the planet through the market mechanism.

“President Nasheed is a very special man. Despite the difficulties he has had to endure, his positivity and utter determination to stand up for his country, democracy and the global environment is astonishing. The world is lucky to have him,” Zac Goldsmith said.

Nasheed is a political refugee in London and Colombo. He is the President in exile of the opposition party in the Maldives, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). When there was zero democracy in the Maldives, the Conservative Party in London helped Nasheed establish the MDP via the Westminster Foundation for Democracy—between 2003 and 2007 the MDP was run from Salisbury in Wiltshire and from Colombo. The May 2017 local elections in the Maldives give an indication of the resilience of the MDP. They achieved 53% of the popular vote and 60% of the seats; the current government received only 20%. Nasheed has formed an alliance with all the opposition parties including former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom who has split from his half-brother Abdulla Yameen, the current President.

The election is on Thursday. Goldsmith appreciated the canvassing from such a legend of democracy, environmental protection and human rights, tweeting that he was honoured to have his friend campaigning with him. To this reporter Goldsmith referred to Nasheed as “the Gandhi of the Maldives”. Nasheed said of Goldsmith that “The environment is crucial to our well-being and it is very important to have climate conscious people in Parliament”.