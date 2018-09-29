FICCI report says Centre’s policy push has started shaping the sector’s infrastructure and that it is rapidly turning into a major employment generator.

The healthcare sector will create up to 4 crore new jobs by 2025, according to a report published this month by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The report has stressed that the policy push by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has started shaping the country’s healthcare infrastructure and that the healthcare sector is rapidly turning into a major employment generator.

Healthcare has become one of India’s largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. The healthcare sector provided jobs to 12 lakh people till December 2017.

In its report called the “Future of Jobs in India 2.0”, FICCI said: “The healthcare sector, the fourth largest employer in India, is expected to grow 16-17% annually and the sector will create up to 4 crore jobs by 2025.”

Healthcare comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance and medical equipment. The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a fast pace due to its rising coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public as well private players.

According to the report, by 2025, the government has set a target to create 30 lakh additional beds in hospitals across the country and this will increase the demand for workforce. As per an estimate, 15,40,000 additional doctors and 24 lakh additional nurses will be needed to meet this increased demand.

In its report, the industry body has stressed that the Indian healthcare industry has advantages over other developing countries in becoming a global hub for medical tourism and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat (now Jan Arogya Abhiyan) is going to boost the healthcare sector of the country.

For the proper implementation of the Jan Arogya Abhiyan, the government will open 1.5 lakh wellness centres. The Jan Arogya Abhiyan alone has the potential to add over 10 lakh jobs, according to the report.

The Centre has already said that one lakh “Health Friends” will be appointed and they will help beneficiaries in availing healthcare facilities.

These “Health Friends” will be deployed in government and private run hospitals to check patients’ needs, resolve their issues related to Jan Arogya Abhiyan benefits and help them in clearing their bills.

The Modi government has initiated a range of reforms in the health sector and introduced many new policies, including the Jan Arogya Abhiyan which was launched this month.

This year, besides the Jan Arogya Abhiyan, the Modi government has launched Mission Indradhanush with the aim to improve the coverage of immunisation in the country, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between India and the World Health Organisation to improve public health in India. This year, too, the Centre has approved a financial outlay of Rs 14,832 crore for FY2017-18 to FY2019-20 for healthcare projects.

In April 2018, the Government of India had approved to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with medical agencies of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries for cooperation in the field of medical products.

Not only has the government changed and reformed health policies, it has also superseded the Medical Council of India (MCI), a regulatory body which has been termed as an inefficient institution by industry experts. The government has put in place an interim body, having members from the Niti Aayog and institutions like AIIMS, to perform the role of MCI.