Ahmedabad: AHEJOL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan, as per a press release on Saturday. This plant in Jaisalmer is the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India. The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the risingpower demand.

“Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India’s growing need for green energy,” said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd. “The commissioning of our hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India’s sustainable energy goals. We are extremely proud of the unrelenting effort our team has put in to deliver India’s first wind-solar hybrid plant.This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green.It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst theuncertainties imposed by the global pandemic.”



The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs. 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, deliveringaccess to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all.With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has anoperationalcapacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio of 20.4GWwell on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030. The Adani Group’s Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform has consistently demonstrated and aidedthe Group inachieving superior operational performance oftheentire renewables portfoliospread across various locations in India.The ENOC platform willbe instrumental in delivering industry-leading performance through this newly commissioned wind-solar hybrid power plant.Adani Green is committed to all the UNSDGs with focus on SDGs 7, 9, and 13.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), is the renewable energy platform of Adani Portfolio. Thecompany has one of the world’s largest renewable portfolios, with locked-in growth of 20.4 GWacross operational, under-construction, awarded and acquired assets, catering to investmentgradecounterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains utility-scalegrid-connected solar and wind farm projects. AGEL is focused on decarbonization of powergeneration and is helping India meet its sustainability goals. Mercom Capital, the US-based thinktank has ranked Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner. AGEL has also been awarded as Global Sponsor of the Year by Project Finance International recognizing AGEL as a key driver of energy transition. For more information, visit, www.adanigreenenergy.com; For Media inquiries: Roy Paul I roy.paul@adani.com