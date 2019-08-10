This decision was taken in order to meet the growing demand of passengers to fly to different places of tourism and religious interest.

To meet the growing demand of passengers to fly to different places of tourism and religious interest within the country by the Indian diaspora and foreign tourists, Air India has introduced a “Discover India Scheme” valid for sale and travel up to 31 March 2020, according to an Air India press release on Friday.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign nationals will now be able to buy five domestic Air India domestic economy class tickets for Rs 40,000 which will be valid for travel within 15 days of first leg of travel. Ten domestic economy class tickets are also on offer for Rs 75,000 with a validity period of 30 days—both on firm basis. Passengers will be allowed to travel to any destination of their choice within India and are also permitted to reroute their journey as per their requirement.

The scheme has various benefits like re-booking, which is permitted without penalty till four hours prior to scheduled departure. The date of journey can also be changed without any charge. Air India offers unique benefits to passengers like 25 kg Free Baggage allowance to all adult and child passengers and also 10 kg free baggage allowance to infants, besides comfortable seats, range of inflight cuisine in plush new aircraft.