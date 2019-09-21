New Delhi: Ajnara India, one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi NCR, plans to invest more than Rs 300 crore on Ajnara Fragrance in Raj Nagar Extension (RNE), Ghaziabad. Spread in an area of 5.6 acres, the project will have 450 units in all, as per a press release on Wednesday. The total saleable area of the project would be around 7,85,000 sq ft under the residential segment and 1,25,000 sq ft under the commercial segment, thus catering to the commercial needs of the people. The project will have high street retail with double height shops, terrace garden restaurants, anchor stores, banks and ATM space, food outlets and entertainment zones, etc. to meet the demands of the residents.

The developer has raised the amount for the project from internal accruals. Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India Limited, said, “With all the government clearances in place, we are glad to announce our new project—Ajnara Fragrance—with an investment of over Rs 300 crore. The project located in the heart of Raj Nagar Extension caters to the luxury segment and aims to meet the demand of elite class.”

“In a span for around 27 years, we have delivered around 64 projects (17 million sq mt delivered) accounting for delivery of more than 25,000 units across our projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. It is with the trust of the buyers that we aim to deliver around 4,000 units (14 million sq mt under development) by FY 2019-20,” Gupta said.

Ajnara India has delivered projects such as Ajnara Landmark, Ajnara Gen-X, Ajnara Grace, Ajnara Enclave, Ajnara Integrity, Ajnara Pride in Ghaziabad, Homes 121, Grand Ajnara Heritage, Ajnara Daffodil, Ajnara Homes Ph-1 and Ajnara Le Garden PH-1 in Noida and Greater Noida West.