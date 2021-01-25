New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Become a winning professional with practical knowledge on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML). The UGC-approved Diploma in AI & ML by University of Hyderabad and Applied Roots (Formerly known as Applied AI Course) is now open for enrolment. Highly recommended, affordable program with immense practical value, it is ideal for students and professionals. Applications are invited now and new batch will commence from Jan 30, 2020 apply now

Applicability and affordability for upskilling at student level or corporate level is need-of-the-hour for the Indian workforce, especially in the new-normal era. Good news: Learning practical nuances of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is now possible with a cost-effective, practical knowledge-based course from Applied Roots with a widely recognized diploma from University of Hyderabad.

DIPLOMA IN AI & ML by UoH and APPLIED ROOTS (Formerly known as Applied AI Course)

Here is your chance to upskill with a highly recommended UGC approved Diploma in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) by University of Hyderabad and Applied Roots. This is a full-fledged online 1-year professional development program approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The program is cost-effective and designed by industry experts and academic experts from University of Hyderabad to benefit new-age professionals and students.

The program is highly effective in successfully transitioning professionals to roles in the field of AI and ML. The program curriculum is easy-to-follow with emphasis on practical applications of AI and ML along with complete focus on emerging trends from an industry standpoint with the academic rigor for a well-rounded learning experience. The course is affordable, effective and a big hit with students. The learners are awarded UoH (University of Hyderabad) alumni status. UoH is a premier research institution in Artificial Intelligence in India. A certification from UoH enjoys industry-wide recognition to enable students to find suitable job opportunities.

PROGRAM DETAILS:

The program is divided into 2 semesters and offered in a blended manner with educational online videos and online live interactive sessions delivered by industry experts and academic experts from UoH.

With 5 subjects and final thesis project with a total of 43 credits including: Essentials for AI, Data Analysis and Visualization, Machine Learning, Advanced Machine Learning, Deep Learning. UoH will award a Diploma and Marks memo to students upon successful completion of this program.

Specifically designed for working professionals (Engineers, Software and IT Professionals, Marketing and Sales Professionals and Managers) and graduate freshers, the minimum eligibility for the program is any graduate degree with Mathematics in 10+2. The learners need not have any prior knowledge as all concepts are covered right from the basics (Statistics, Mathematical foundations and programming), thus, making this program beginner-friendly.

A dedicated team of mentors provide learners with personalized one-to-one mentorship right from day one with consistent support from aiding in learning efficiently to helping finish and succeed in the program. The career support team assists learners build necessary job search skills and provide access to Applied Roots’ strong network of hiring companies for interview opportunities.

curriculum video: https://youtu.be/oFB15ykJQQ0

Languages and Tools covered :



Projects Covered :



Admissions are open now with the new batch commencing on January 30, 2021. For more information, visit https://appliedroots.com/diploma or reach out to us at pgduoh@appliedroots.com, +91 6309-798-883/ +91 6309-798-882/+91 7780-568-417

SUCCESS TESTIMONIALS:

Inclusivity is a priority at Applied Roots and the core team welcomes students who come from a wide spectrum of backgrounds. Those who pursue Undergraduate level education at smaller Engineering Colleges along with experienced Engineers from leading organizations, everyone is provided with the best mentorship at Applied Roots.

SALIENT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Applied Roots core team welcomes every student and professional, from any educational background. Practical knowledge is widely practiced.

2. Corporate/College Plans are extended with world-class training and development programs by leading industry experts.

3. Incubation Centre: The team at AppliedAICourse.com is dedicated to assist startup teams from ideation through prototyping, product-market fit MVP (minimum viable product) launch and growth. If you have a startup idea in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Natural Language processing, then send your enquiry today.

Make the timely decision to upskill and stay ahead of competition.

Log onto the official website: www.appliedroots.com

