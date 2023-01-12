In life, we often determine the worthiness of a thing we wish to get before making our final decision. We determine if it would be a worthwhile purchase, ensuring that whatever we invest in meets our basic criteria. Similarly, banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) evaluate your creditworthiness when you apply for a loan. If you want to apply for a Personal Loan, here’s what you should know about creditworthiness evaluation.

What Does Creditworthiness Mean?

Creditworthiness refers to your ability to get a loan based on your credit history, financial background, and more. It is measured through a credit score, which is denoted by any number between the range of 300 and 900. The higher the score, the better it is for the borrower.

Borrowers with a low credit score are considered high risk by lenders. As a result, they incur a high-interest rate on their loan. On the other hand, borrowers with a credit score of 750 and higher receive better interest rates on their loans. This further leads to lower EMIs. You can always use a Personal Loan calculator to determine your EMIs.

How Do Financial Institutions Evaluate Creditworthiness?

Banks and NBFCs evaluate the creditworthiness of borrowers using mainly 5 factors, i.e., the 5 Cs of credit. Let’s see what these are and how they determine your creditworthiness.

Character – The first in the list is the character, which refers to the borrower’s profile. When you apply for a Personal Loan, lenders evaluate your personal as well as financial background. They also consider your credit history which allows them to evaluate your credit risk as well.

– Capacity refers to the ability of a borrower to repay a loan or debt. You should be able to repay the loan amount that you’ve borrowed from a lender within the stipulated repayment tenure. The best way to measure this is through the debt-to-income ratio (DTI). DTI is calculated by adding the total monthly debts and dividing that by the borrower’s gross monthly income. Capital – Lenders check capital to determine the overall ‘wealth’ or financial strength of a borrower. This is used to establish if you have enough capital to repay a loan in case of a financial stress. This also allows lenders to check if you have alternate sources of funding to pay back your loan.

How To Improve Creditworthiness?

Pay all your dues on time – When you pay all dues on time, such as credit card bills & loan EMIs, it creates a favorable financial image of borrowers among lenders. Doing so can improve your creditworthiness.

Conclusion

Your creditworthiness is dependent on your ability to maintain a good credit score and pay your debts on time. Simply follow the tips mentioned above to improve your creditworthiness. This will enable you to avail of a Personal Loan at competitive interest rates without any hassle.