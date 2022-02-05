Dr Surendra K. Chikara, the Founder and CEO of Bione, is focused on translating scientific innovations into products that can empower people to take control of their health. Excerpts from a conversation with him:

Q: Tell us about the company’s mission and vision.

A: Chronic disease has a heavy economic and emotional impact on people belonging to all levels of society. However, such diseases are easily preventable. I have experience of 20 plus years in the field of microbiology. When I ventured into genetics, I understood what a game-changer it could be with regard to the health of consumers worldwide. I felt that, with my experience in genetics, I could be part of the solution to this problem. Our vision is to make wellness accessible and affordable for all with personalized health insights.

Q: How has the company evolved since its inception?

A: In the first quarter of 2020, we set up our state-of-the-art lab and received regulatory accreditations including the Whole Sales License and DIPP certificate (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade). In the following quarters, we launched clinical genetic testing for rare disorders and received KPME and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. We closed 2020 on a strong note with the launch of two products, the MyMicrobiome Gut test and the DNA Longevity plus test.

Q: Which are your key target markets?

A: Our key target market is India. Chronic disease has an impact on almost every household in India. Considering that we have a population of over a billion people and acute shortage of medical infrastructure and manpower, it is the need of the hour to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Q: How can D2C testing kits open the door to personalized healthcare?

A: Everyone’s DNA is unique, as different from that of others as their fingerprint. This affects their risk for chronic diseases, response to different fitness routines, food sensitivities, and requirement for vitamins and supplements. Targeted genetic testing can not only help identify people who have the highest risk of developing a chronic condition, but it can give precise insights into what foods and fitness routines work best.

Q: How can genetic testing contribute to personalizing the health aspects, in terms of reduction in high medical expenses?

A: Genetic testing can help recognize what diseases you are at risk for so that you can take preventive steps or catch the disease at an early stage. Based on your recovery times, endurance and risk of injury, you can identify which workouts work best for you. Acting on insights gained from a DNA test like Bione’s LongiFIT test can help save a lot of money spent on medicines, hospital treatment and surgeries in the long run.