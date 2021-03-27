Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa and Bari are being protected and promoted under the ambitious Suraji Gram scheme of Chhattisgarh. Owing to this, the Godhan Nyaya Yojana is being talked about in the whole country today. This scheme is not only being praised, but also being honoured at different levels. Launched on 20 July 2020, the scheme is a step to strengthen the rural economy. Gouthans are being established in the entire state under this program. The state government promulgated it on the occasion of Hareli, an important agricultural festival of Chhattisgarh, to prepare vermicompost and other cow-related products from the cow-dung which was purchased by the state through Gauthan, under its expansion initiatives.

1 lakh 62 thousand 497 cattle rearers getting benefited

Under the Godan Nyaya Yojana, about 1 lakh 18 thousand 611 quintal vermicompost has been produced in Gothan till March 15, out of which 83 thousand 900 quintal vermi compost has already been sold. Furthermore, 1 lakh 62 thousand 497 cattle rearers of the state are being benefited, which includes 70 thousand 299 landless villagers. Apart from that, 44.55 percent of the beneficiaries are women. So far 44 lakh quintals of cow dung have been purchased from cattle rearers under the scheme. It is providing impetus to organic farming in the state, also reducing crop grazing, and improving the quality of agricultural products thereby providing a good source of income to the villagers.

Payment of 15th and 16th installment made successfully

As the 15th and 16th installment of the Godhan Nyaya Yojana, a total amount of Rs 7 crore 55 lakh has been successfully transferred to the bank accounts of the cattle rearers. On March 21, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred Rs 3 crore 75 lakh as the 15th installment and Rs 3 crore 80 lakh as the 16th installment of the same, to the accounts of the beneficiaries. So far, 88 crore rupees have been paid to cattle rearers. Under this scheme the payment is made on a fortnightly basis.

Dream of economic prosperity of villages is being achieved through Gothans

Gowthans formed under the Suraji village scheme have already started financially empowering the villages. The sale of vermicompost being made in Gouthans has provided a new source of income to the women associated with Gouthan committees and self-help groups engaged in its production. Out of the amount of 71 thousand quintals sold so far out of one lakh 17 thousand quintal fertilizer prepared in Gothans across the state, a total dividend of Rs 6 crore 72 lakh has been transferred by the state government to the accounts of the Gothan Committees and Self Help Groups.

Scotch Gold Award to ‘Godhan Nyaya Yojana’

The ‘Godhan Nyaya Yojana’ has also been awarded the ‘Scotch Gold Award’ for its outstanding contribution towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. The Scotch Group, India’s leading think tank, working on socioeconomic issues conferred this award to Chhattisgarh’s Godhan Nyaya Yojana on 20 March in New Delhi. The group honors individuals, projects and institutions that have contributed towards making India a better nation. The Godhan Nyaya Yojana of Chhattisgarh is not only strengthening the rural economy, but it is also gaining recognition at the national level through such awards. The Agriculture Affairs Committee of the Lok Sabha has not only appreciated this scheme but also recommended other states to implement the same.

Standing panel on agricultural affairs praises plan in Lok Sabha

In its report presented by the Standing Committee on Agriculture Affairs in the Lok Sabha, while appreciating the Godhan Nyaya Yojana, also suggested the Central government that a similar scheme for cow dung procurement from farmers be launched at the national level. The Standing Committee on Agriculture in the Lok Sabha, headed by Shri Parvatagowda Chandanagowda Gaddigowder, in its suggestion to the Central Government, has opined that by buying cow dung of their cattle, their income will increase along with a better scope for organic farming and it will also solve the problem of stray cattle. Prior to submitting the report in the Lok Sabha, this committee has made similar suggestions to the Union Ministry of Agriculture as well.

Godhan Nyaya Yojana website, mobile app get national award

The website and mobile app for the Godhan Nyaya Yojana run by the Agriculture Department in Chhattisgarh, which was developed by ‘Chips’ has received a national award. The country’s well-known I.T. organization, the Elates Technomedia has awarded the ‘Award of Excellence’ to the Godhan Nyaya Yojana under the Digital Governance category at a virtual function.

Gothans to be developed as Rural Industrial Parks

Thousands of people are getting employment through various activities like mushroom production, poultry production, fisheries, goat rearing, rice mill, kodo-kutki and lac processing at the Gothans of the state including the Godan Nyaya Yojana. Women and villagers are made to be associated with employment by conducting a larger number of economic activities at Gothan. Chief Minister Baghel has said that by developing the Gauthans into rural industrial parks, “we will achieve the dream of Suraji village (self reliant villages)”. About 6 lakh quintal vermi compost has been produced by the individuals of women self-help groups in Gothans. In the coming time, the production of vermi-compost will increase further. If 20 lakh quintal vermi compost is being produced in a year, then the business of vermicompost alone will turn out to be of 2 thousand crores. Along with the Vermi compost, if other economic activities carried out in the Gouthans are included, the turnover will increase further.

over 175 women from Dhamtari making cow-dung based products

Women are becoming financially self-reliant along with securing their future by preparing and selling cow-dung products such as Gokashtha (dung fuel), Kande(dry dung cakes), incense-sticks and Vermi Wash. In Dhamtari municipal corporation area, 175 women belonging to Navjyoti urban level association are making and selling various cow dung products. These women prepare the aforesaid articles in addition to the vermi-compost at Danitola Ward at eight to three in the morning after collecting garbage from the city. The head of the organization Smt. Madhulata Sahu said that there are four such centers in the corporation area, where cow-dung based products are made and are on good demand.

Vasudev starts his business by selling cow dung

Vasudev Singh Dhurve, a resident of the village panchayat Singhari of development block Bodla in Kabirdham district, has made a permanent source of livelihood by establishing a choice center with the money he received from selling cow dung under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, giving him an additional monthly income of Rs 6,000-7,000. Vasudev said that his family has been selling cow dung in Singhari Gauthan under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana since the inception.

Narendra buys two cows from money earned by selling cow-dung

Godhan Nyaya Yojana has proved to be a boon for Narendra Sinha, a cattle farmer of Barhi village, Balod district. Farming and cattle rearing has been the main source of livelihood for his family. Sinha said that he has sold 69,972 kg of cowdung so far, in lieu of which he has received an amount of Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand 944 under the Godhan Nyaya Yojana and he, after adding some of his own savings, has purchased two cows, and wishes to purchase more cows from the income generated from the Godhan Nyaya Yojana.