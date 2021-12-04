Course5 Intelligence, one of the leading pure-play data analytics and insights companies in India, has entered into AI-based research partnerships with BITS Pilani, one of India’s premier universities focused on higher education and research in engineering and the sciences, and Woxsen University, one of the top private universities in India with a strong focus on research in Business Studies, Technology, Arts & Design, and Architecture & Planning. The company believes that these partnerships will foster industry-academia collaboration and nurture talent in emerging technologies through real-world research while helping Course5 Intelligence to continue to provide differentiated and market-leading solutions and products.

Course5 Intelligence offers multiple solutions in digital, customer, and marketing analytics to its clients. Understanding customer behaviour and applying new sets of granular features to improve AI Models is an ongoing goal for the company.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said: “Cognitive Neurosciences is the next frontier in advancing leverage of customer analytics and AI techniques for corporations. This program will drive that agenda forward for us and for the industry. Course5 Intelligence constantly endeavors to support academia and make students industry-ready. By offering complex real-world problems for joint research and development, we believe this program will cross-leverage expertise and drive synergies between academia and industry.”

Commenting on the alliance, Dr Hemachandran K., Program Chair, MBA (Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Woxsen University, said, “We aim to provide best-in-class exposure to our students through industrial research projects, enabling them to upskill themselves to be industry-ready from Day 1 of their course.” Dr Raul V. Rodriguez, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Woxsen University, added, “Through this partnership, Woxsen aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia through various initiatives such as student and faculty internships and projects.”