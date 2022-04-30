New Delhi: As the UAE’s outdoor season has officially begun, now is the time to enjoy some fantastic outdoors available at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub. Yas Island, surrounded by crystal-clear waters and dotted with some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, offers visitors a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, ranging from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping, and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment, and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Yas Island is a one-of-a-kind vacation destination that provides one-of-a-kind experiences to visitors of all ages and backgrounds. The destination is about a 10-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, a 20-minute drive from the city centre, and a 50-minute drive from Dubai. The Island provides tourists with a diverse choice of activities that cater to a wide range of preferences, including outdoor and indoor entertainment venues as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall. Yas Island is able to provide a customised experience for each and every tourist without them ever having to leave the Island, because of the close proximity of these numerous attractions.

Explore the Warner Bros World

Rekindle your inner child and experience Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s first ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, located on Yas Island, the UAE’s premier family destination for entertainment & leisure. For the first time in the region, the park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, as well as iconic Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera characters such as Tom and Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, and The Flintstones. Guests are transported to six immersive regions at Warner Bros.

World Abu Dhabi, including Warner Bros. Plaza, DC Entertainment’s Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch, and Warner Bros. Animation’s Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch. For an unrivalled one-of-a-kind experience, the Park offers 29 state-of-the-art exciting rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, and distinctive live entertainment. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is a place where families may have infinite fun and experiences. Hollywood Trattoria is the perfect place to sit and relax post a fun and energetic day at the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Feel the adrenaline rush as you take a ride on the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa as well as the record-breaking Flying Aces which is at the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi located on the heart of Yas Island which is an award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park. The theme park features 43 exhilarating rides, family-friendly attractions, cutting-edge simulators, magnificent live shows, and popular seasonal festivities that include amazing acts from all over the world. The theme park is known for hosting exciting events throughout the year that provide world-class entertainment, such as Chinese New Year, Winter fest and the Festival of Lights, among others, keeping visitors thrilled all year. Post the fun, indulge yourself with some amazing Italian style Pizzas that are fired in a traditional wood-burning oven along with a sip of wine at Mamma Rosella, the first restaurant in the Middle East to offer authentic Neapolitan pizza, certified by the True Neapolitan Pizza Association.

Feel the magic in the Air

Free fall at the CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is the world’s ultimate adventure hub, located in the heart of Yas Island and offering world-class skydiving and climbing activities. CLYMB Abu Dhabi offers a one-of-a-kind experience for guests of all ages, whether they are novices or experienced skydivers and climbers (with an age limit of three years and above for skydiving and four years and above for climbing). CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s instructors help clients graduate to the next level, taking into account their degree of experience and comfort, whether they’re conquering a new flying position or confronting the highest wall. The Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber and the indoor climbing wall The SUMMYT are two record-breaking attractions in CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Plunge into the cool waters and refresh yourself at the YasWaterworld Abu dhabi. Home to a captivating world of 45 thrilling rides, slides from the Sebag& Slither’s Slide to the Falcon’s Falaj to relaxing at the Amwaj wave pool – which can be found nowhere else in the world. YasWaterworld has a diversity of other seasonal events and shows where one can get the chance to create memorable experiences with every visit. This Middle East’s Leading Waterpark is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience. YasWaterworld has won a Bronze award at the blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’ which is exceptional.

Where to stay!

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is located on the Waterfront, Yas Bay’s three kilometer-long promenade. It features a 545-room offering an exceptional array of culinary options across a multitude of dining venues and one of a kind attractions. Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island boasts twelve meeting rooms, two majestic ballrooms, an outdoor swimming pool with a poolside restaurant, the first eforea spa in the UAE, fitness centre, and a kids’ club with splash pad, within a five-minute walk of the Etihad Arena.

What to Eat

Iris provides a modern lounge experience, bringing an elegant, natural, sensuous, and free-spirited energy to each city we call home. Music by renowned bands and DJs, curated art installations, brunch parties, and sunsets lie at the heart of our cultural programme, seven days a week.

YasHaiKhaas

Recently Yas Island has launched yet another marketing campaign, ‘YasHaiKhaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh, targeting consumers from India. Translated as ‘Yas Is Special’, the mesmerizing video follows Ranveer on an electrifying journey throughout Yas Island, showcasing the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm Yas Island welcome.

Eid Al-Fitr Packages

As Eid is round the corner Yas Island is offering exciting staycations for concertgoers to watch Arabic superstars, AmrDiab, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir perform at Etihad Arena over two nights in its upcoming “LayaliYas” concerts series during Eid al-Fitr. In addition, the Island will be illuminated during the first three days of Eid at 9pm with its iconic and festive fireworks displays at Yas Bay As part of the Eid festivities. Whenever you are at Abu Dhabi, escape to Yas Island for a one-of-a-kind experience!