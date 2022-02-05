Fourth Dimension Media Solutions, the Chennai-based media outsourcing company, will be celebrating their 11th year anniversary on 7 February. Fourth Dimension Media Solutions P. Limited is a part of the SRM group. They are headquartered in Chennai. What began as a small firm with just five members has risen up to stand tall amongst the business leads of the time with a national presence operating with offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy. The company has countless achievements and accomplishments with a steady growth over a decade, today they own properties from different formats of media such as Television, radio and magazine, Outdoor, Cable, Digital and has strived its way to be country’s number one media outsourcing firm. Fourth Dimension Media’s portfolio includes the No.1 News Channels in Tamil and Telugu viz Puthiyathalaimurai, V6 News and Puthuyugham in the Tamil GEC space. The group just signed TV5 Kannada as its Ad Sales partner for All India, the group has also made serious in-roads in Digital representing clients from Rest of Tamil Nadu to interior Southern India. Fourth Dimension Media also represents key clients /accounts for RepublicTV Network. Fourth Dimension Media also represents Infinite Media (Largest Aggregrator of Cable TV Advertising in India) and other digital publishers include The Federal.com, Puthiyathalaimurai.com for Ad Sales. The Group has successfully mastered the art of doing summits and events starting from Tribute to Rock Icon “Freddie Mercury” to some of the other successful ground events conceptualized and executed by them include, “South India Media Summit–2018 (Chennai), “South India Media Summit – 2019 (Chennai)”, “Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu (Madurai), Mobile & Digital Conclave 2019 (Coimbatore)”. Along with the success list they also have carried E-Conclaves on “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu – Chapter 1”, “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu–Chapter 2”, “Decoding Media in Telangana”, “Decoding Mobile & Digital in South India”, “Which of the five South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive”, “Chennai–The Retail Capital of India”, “The Power of Regional Festivals”.

On this significant occasion, CEO Mr Shankar B. said,” This is a momentous day and year for us. Every year we strive to be creative to our partners and clients all over India. This year, we are going to be steadfast in our approach in according more importance to events and summits based across the five states in south India. We sincerely thank one and all who have been a part of this triumphant journey with us.”